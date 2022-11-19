ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Mountain Lakes football storms back to beat Weequahic, advance to Group 1 title game

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
Daily Record
Daily Record
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Bouncing back has been a part of the DNA for Mountain Lakes football. On Saturday, on the largest stage yet for the small Group 1 school, the Herd marched on with a second half comeback. A 29-23 win over Weequahic in the NJSIAA Group 1 semifinal at Franklin High School allows Mountain Lakes to play one more game, hoping to become the first-ever Group 1 state champion.

“We try not to let bad plays get to us," said senior Nico Dunn. "We always battle back. I’m not thinking about the past; once a play’s over, it’s done. You try to move on and that’s what we did.”

Dunn rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of touchdowns that put the Herd ahead for good.

Weequahic held a 20-7 halftime lead on the strength of three first-half rushing touchdowns by Rashawn Marshall. Mountain Lakes began the second half with the ball and spent more than seven-and-a-half minutes on a drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ben Miniter to Gavin Ananian to make it 20-14 lead.

Weequahic was stopped on offense, then mismanaged a punt to give Mountain Lakes prime field position. Nico Dunn, who had the only score for the Herd in the first half, punched it in from seven yards out to give Mountain Lakes a 21-20 lead with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Weequahic grinded out a drive but settled for a 25-yard field goal, retaking the lead with a 23-21 advantage with 6:54 to go. But the Herd had one more strong drive in them, capped off by Dunn's third rushing score of the game, this one from a yard out. Mountain Lakes took a 29-23 lead with 3:25 left after a successful two-point conversion.

“They just found a level," said Mountain Lakes head coach Darrell Fusco. "We started blocking the plays. You could just sense the kids were starting to believe. Even after they kicked the field goal, I didn’t think it was ever in doubt.”

Weequahic had one more chance, needing a touchdown and beginning near its own 40-yard line. However, the Herd got into the backfield and forced the run-first Indians offense to try and pass to make up for it. Mountain Lakes bent but did not break, allowing a season-high 23 points but holding a dynamic Weequahic offense to just three points in the second half.

Key play

The whipping winds impacted both teams, including a Mountain Lakes punt in the second quarter that resulted in negative yardage. The weather continued to impact special teams in the second half as Weequahic bobbled a snap when trying to punt the ball away. It resulted in the Herd taking over at the 29-yard line of the Indians as Dunn would give Mountain Lakes the lead for good with the ensuing touchdown.

“That was a huge momentum changer," Dunn said of the field position change. "It just turned the entire momentum to us."

Game ball

Dunn was a catalyst for the Mountain Lakes offense long before the comeback occurred. Dunn's 27-yard run on a third down put the Herd on the board in the first quarter. Dunn came alive in the second half with 94 of his 138 yards on the ground coming in the final 24 minutes of gameplay.

Up next

Mountain Lakes (11-1) moves on to the first Group 1 state championship game ever and will face Woodbury, which defeated Salem, 22-7, in the other semifinal.

Weequahic (10-2) will play Shabazz in the traditional Soul Bowl rivalry game on Thanksgiving.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mountain Lakes football storms back to beat Weequahic, advance to Group 1 title game

Daily Record

Daily Record

ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

