Illinois man is injured after a window falls off a high rise and hits him in the head. I remember going on a grade school field trip to the Sears Tower. The teacher told us that if a person dropped a penny off the top, it could kill somebody. On another visit to the city during the winter, I saw signs that said "beware of icicles." Apparently, those could take someone out too. Both of those incidents scared the heck out of me. I've had the fear of things falling off skyscrapers ever since.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO