Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band honor lost loved ones at Solar for Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-a-Thon

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO