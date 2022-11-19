Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band honor lost loved ones at Solar for Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-a-Thon

Read full article on original website
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress to host Christmas benefit concert on December 3, 2022
A Christmas benefit concert will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress featuring the musical group Woven Image and Mount Calvary’s own Carillon Choir. There is no charge for the concert. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit World...
Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
Community invited to attend December 1 opening for park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 23, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. High temperatures are forecast to rise into the...
Seal Beach Police looking for families in need for fourth annual “Santa Cop” event
The Seal Beach Police Department is looking for families in need this holiday season as we prepare for our fourth annual “Santa Cop” community outreach event. The Seal Beach Police Department is once again requesting the public’s assistance. However, this time we are not looking for a suspect, we are looking for families in need.
2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced
The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
Seal Beach announces new Chief of Police
After a highly competitive process, the City of Seal Beach has selected Michael Henderson as the City’s next police chief. Chief Henderson has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, having come to the Seal Beach Police Department from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. During his time with the Seal Beach Police Department, Chief Henderson has worked a variety of assignments, including Captain, Patrol Sergeant, Corporal, SWAT team member, Explorer Advisor, Emergency Services Coordinator, Public Information Officer and Homeless Liaison Officer.
City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
Man arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat in Seal Beach
A man was arrested after allegedly making a false bomb threat and pulling the fire alarm at a large apartment complex. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at about 11:35 am, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Eaves Apartment Complex located at 333 First Street. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that although the fire alarm was sounding, there was no fire. Officers detained a suspicious male subject whom they believed had allegedly intentionally pulled the fire alarm.
Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19
Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19 include classic car fraud, fatal traffic accidents, and election results. Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of...
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care
CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts
Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
