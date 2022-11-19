Read full article on original website
BRIEF-BlackRock's Long Position In H-Shares Of Aluminum Corporation Of China Rises To 6.07% - Filing
* BLACKROCK INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA INCREASED TO 6.07% ON NOV 17 FROM 5.60% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
What’s up with Brickworks’ (ASX:BKW) shares post AGM update?
Brickworks’ shares were trading in the green post positive AGM results. The company achieved a record underlying NPAT of AU$746 million for FY22. Brickworks generated AU$1.093 billion in revenue with strong growth in North America. Shares of Australian brick manufacturer Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) were trading 0.765% higher on the...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open higher on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes due later in the global day for clues on U.S. interest rates, even as the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor warned of more hikes. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 73.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,394.18 points in early trade. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand in a meeting later in the day is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the first time ever to tame multi-decade high inflation, ramping up the speed of its already-aggressive monetary tightening cycle, a Reuters poll found. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
BRIEF-Denarius Signs Definitive Option Agreement With Europa Metals To Develop The Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain
* DENARIUS SIGNS DEFINITIVE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROPA METALS TO DEVELOP THE TORAL ZINC-LEAD-SILVER PROJECT, LEON PROVINCE, NORTHERN SPAIN. * DENARIUS METALS CORP - OPTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROPA METALS GRANTS DENARIUS METALS OPTIONS TO BUY UP TO AN 80% INTEREST IN EUROPA METALS IBERIA S.L. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-SEC charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management with not following ESG investments policies
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management with failing to follow its policies and procedures involving environmental, socially oriented and other investments, and fined the company $4 million. The charges were specifically over "policies and procedures failures involving two...
BRIEF-Osino Resources Announces Private Placement
* OSINO RESOURCES - RECEIVED COMMITMENTS TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO CDN$10 MILLION AT PRICE OF CAD$0.80/SHARE. * OSINO RESOURCES CORP - RECEIVED COMMITMENTS TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO CDN$10 MILLION AT CAD$0.80 PER SHARE. * OSINO RESOURCES...
5 TSX Real estate rental stocks to watch post rent surge
In Q3 2022, Boardwalk's rental revenue was C$ 125.5 million. Tricon's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 178.78 million. Granite's revenue in Q3 2022 was reported at C$ 111.6 million. Canada's real estate consists of two busy segments- commercial and residential, and within these, there exists a rental market.
Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition Of VMware on UK regulator radar
(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether Broadcom Inc's $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc may substantially lessen competition. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
INDIA STOCKS-India shares edge higher as bank stocks rally; Fed minutes in focus
BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian stocks settled slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by the unrelenting rally in bank stocks, though trading remained cautiously in a narrow range ahead of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed up 0.15% to 61,510.58,...
Why are PolyNovo’s (ASX:PNV) shares under trading halt today?
PolyNovo launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement of AU$30 million. Today, PolyNovo’s securities are kept under trading hold until the commencement of normal trading on 24 November 2022. Today, the medical device maker, PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) has launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
LIVE MARKETS-Stock futures nudge higher
STOCK FUTURES NUDGE HIGHER (0730 GMT) European stock index futures are a touch higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November policy meeting for any hints on the pace of future rate hikes and flash PMIs from the euro area and UK. Futures on...
Abacus Property (ASX:ABP) affirms distribution guidance, shares fall
Abacus Property is expected to distribute dividend of 18.4 cents per share in FY23. The company ended the first quarter of FY23 at gearing of 6%. Diversified property group Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) on Wednesday (23 November 2022) affirmed its payout guidance for the financial year 2023 (FY23) while sharing an annual general meeting 2022 update. In addition to this, the group has provided an operational update for the first quarter of FY23.
A flick through ASX-listed penny stocks gaining traction this quarter
In July, IMB finalised the acquisition of Mammoth Technology Group Pty Ld. Parabellum entered an agreement with Temarise Limited (UK) that has the option to acquire 80% of the Khotgor REE Project, Mongolia. St George Mining has secured major lithium exploration tenements next to its flagship Mt Alexander Project. Penny...
Why Narryer Metals’ (ASX:NYM) shares are skyrocketing today
The share price of Narryer Metals has gained around 50% on the ASX today. The company has announced high-grade Rare Earth Elements and scandium results from the drilling at Rocky Gully Project. Recently, Narryer Metals managed to access pulps from six Herron Resources RC drill holes at the Ivar Prospect.
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) yet again delivers strong near surface gold results at Cue gold project
RC drilling at the Big Sky Deposit has again delivered strong near surface gold results in both infill and extensional drilling. New zones of mineralisation intersected outside the current Mineral Resource boundary during extensional drilling. RC drilling has re-started at Amarillo and Waratah and will then go on to test...
Why are Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading in green today?
Core Lithium shares were trading at AU$1.41 per share, up 0.36% on ASX today (21 November) at 4.34 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.54% down at 17,006.60 points at the same time. Shares of lithium company Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green...
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
Investors flock to short crypto funds | Kalkine Media
As the crypto sector's market cap has significantly dropped to under $1 trillion many investors want to know if the fall of FTX will continue to create a contagion in the sector or if it's contained. Please watch this report to find out more.
