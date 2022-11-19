As the year nears an end, there are speculations about whether the Russia-Ukraine war would too. The war that began in February this year has taken many turns and influenced the global markets heavily. It has been the subject of major discussions amidst important global meetings. Even now, it heavily influences some important developments around the world. Well, the global market has been challenging Putin's resilience for quite a while now, but would it be able to survive without Russia's oil treasure, it remains yet to be seen.

1 DAY AGO