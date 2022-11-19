ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WIBX 950

Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainer Arrested

Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
SYRACUSE, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County

105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
WKTV

Woman dies from injuries following 3-vehicle crash in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A 71-year-old woman involved in a three-vehicle crash in New Hartford last week died from her injuries on Sunday, according to New Hartford Police. Marcia Pritchard, of Clark Mills, was driving down Route 5 around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with found property investigation

State Police in Hastings is attempting to identify the owner of a plastic storage tote found in the roadway on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 4 in the town of Hastings. The tote appeared to have fallen from a vehicle as they continued south on Rt.11.
HASTINGS, NY

