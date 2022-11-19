Read full article on original website
New York Post
St. John’s outlasts Syracuse in overtime as star transfers continue to shine
Early in the spring, St. John’s began to forget about the disappointing season that had just passed. There was reason for optimism after the Red Storm scored big on the transfer market. And those two players — Andre Curbelo, who came from Illinois and David Jones, who transferred from...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
Onward State
Lady Lions Put Together Massive Comeback In 82-69 Win Over Syracuse
Penn State women’s basketball (5-0) stayed undefeated with a win over Syracuse (4-1), winning 82-69. After going down 21 points, the Lady Lions put together an incredible fourth quarter to win by 13. Guard Makenna Marisa also moved to No. 18 on Penn State’s all-time scoring list with her...
Section III rejects latest offer from hockey officials as games postponements loom
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s board of directors on Monday morning rejected the latest proposal from its high school hockey officials that would have resolved a contract dispute and ensured an uninterrupted start to the season. As of now, it’s uncertain how many of the upcoming slate of games...
Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainer Arrested
Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
wrvo.org
After dumping several feet across the North Country, heavy lake effect snow shifts south Sunday
After more than 5 feet of lake effect snow fell across parts of the North Country from Friday night to Saturday night, the lake effect snow is expected to shift south across parts of Oswego and Oneida counties during the day Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Watertown picked...
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
localsyr.com
Local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least ten school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County
105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
Woman dies from injuries following 3-vehicle crash in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A 71-year-old woman involved in a three-vehicle crash in New Hartford last week died from her injuries on Sunday, according to New Hartford Police. Marcia Pritchard, of Clark Mills, was driving down Route 5 around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
Man charged with Threat of Mass Harm released on NYS Bail Reform Laws
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s office has reported that there has been an update regarding the Threat of Mass Harm case that occurred at the Oneida County Office Building on November 18th. On Friday, 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica was arrested and charged with Threat of Mass Harm and Aggravated Harassment […]
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with found property investigation
State Police in Hastings is attempting to identify the owner of a plastic storage tote found in the roadway on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 4 in the town of Hastings. The tote appeared to have fallen from a vehicle as they continued south on Rt.11.
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
