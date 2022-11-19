Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
YouTuber reveals simple trick to catch shiny Pokémon in ‘Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released Nov. 18 with record-breaking sales, an impressive feat for the ever-popular Pokémon games. “We are happy to say that the number of pre-orders is already the highest among the past Pokémon series,” Takato Utsunomiya, CEO and Chief Operating Officer of The Pokémon Company, told Oricon.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending half-billion dollar hit that was forgotten in an instant heads up a streaming treasure hunt
Given how quickly it came and went from the public consciousness, it would be easy to assume that Ready Player One was a bit of a disappointment, but it wasn’t. In fact, the statistics paint the picture of a massively successful blockbuster that had all the potential in the world to launch a money-spinning franchise.
Comments / 0