ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

YouTuber reveals simple trick to catch shiny Pokémon in ‘Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released Nov. 18 with record-breaking sales, an impressive feat for the ever-popular Pokémon games. “We are happy to say that the number of pre-orders is already the highest among the past Pokémon series,” Takato Utsunomiya, CEO and Chief Operating Officer of The Pokémon Company, told Oricon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy