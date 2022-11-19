Read full article on original website
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
Where do the Commanders stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 11?
The Washington Commanders are now 5-1 in their last six games after thumping the Houston Texans on Sunday. That could easily be a 6-0 record had they not melted down in the fourth quarter against the Vikings two weeks ago. This marks yet another in-season turnaround under Ron Rivera, tough...
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
76ers fans welcomed Ben Simmons back to Philly exactly how you’d expect (Video)
Ben Simmons returned to play in Philadelphia to face the 76ers, and he got the exact reaction you would have expected him to. This is the game that most Philadelphia 76ers fans have been waiting for since the trade deadline last year. The 76ers traded Ben Simmons, who was sitting out last year with the team, to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a huge deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. Simmons didn’t play much last season with the Nets, and recently got out of a shooting slump.
CFB media reacts to College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13
The Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings have been released after losses from Tennessee and other close calls and CFB media had plenty of thoughts. It was pandemonium throughout the sport on Saturday, despite the slate not looking all that appetizing coming into the week. But every one of the Top 4 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings found themselves in a tussle, though Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all escaped.
