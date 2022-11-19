ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

One killed near Hopkins and Hampton

By Julia Marshall
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near Hopkins and Hampton around 1:30 a.m. Police said a 43-year-old man died from his injuries on the scene. He has been identified as Daryl Childress.

MPD recovered a 9mm handgun and said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asking to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

