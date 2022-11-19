ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett

There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Nick Sirianni had vulgar message for Colts about Frank Reich firing

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss. Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'

Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Broncos Receive Two Rough Injury Updates Ahead Of Week 12

With the 2022 NFL season entering Week 12 action, the Denver Broncos are not anywhere close to where many thought they would be at the beginning of the year. It has been a disappointing season, to say the least, for the Broncos. Russell Wilson has been nothing close to the superstar quarterback the Broncos thought they were getting and no one knows what the future may hold or the franchise.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett sticking with Klint Kubiak as play-caller, excited for “a fresh look at everything”

Denver only scored 16 points in a Sunday loss to Las Vegas, but the Klint Kubiak experiment worked well enough for Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to stick with it. Kubiak, the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach, will continue as the offense’s primary play-caller after taking the duties for the first time against the Raiders, Hackett said Monday.
Hurts stuns Colts, the Matt Ryan question, and an early sleeper at QB for 2023

The Colts squander a chance at a legitimate season-changing victory in Week 11 to the Eagles, and Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni didn't miss his chance postgame to take a swing at the pinata that is Jim Irsay's franchise at the moment. This episode begins with Sirianni's pointed comments directed toward the Colts owner, and is followed by a discussion of the latest offensive letdown on Matt Ryan's offense specifically the interior of the offensive line. After putting the 17-16 loss to rest, Charlie and All Indiana Bets Petar Hood discuss Matt Ryan's future in Indianapolis beyond this season, and also a collegiate gunslinger who may catch the eye of Colts brass as bowl season nears. Plus: How many games does Jeff Saturday have to win to lock down the Colts head coaching spot for the long-term? With six weeks to go and the Colts playoff odds currently at (yikes!) percent, it is time to start the discussion on the future in Indianapolis. Thanks for listening!
