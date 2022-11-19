Read full article on original website
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett
There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit
A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home
John Mellencamp sits for national anthem before Colts-Eagles game
John Mellencamp, the renowned singer-songwriter who famously sang "Ain't That America," was seen sitting during the national anthem at an NFL game.
'Boy y'all fans was hell': Melvin Gordon posts message to Broncos fans
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Melvin Gordon era is over in Denver. The fumble-prone running back posted a farewell message on Instagram on Tuesday, one day after being waived by the Broncos, one day after his fifth fumble of the season. Gordon's social media post addressed the Broncos organization as...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Nick Sirianni had vulgar message for Colts about Frank Reich firing
The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss. Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Broncos Receive Two Rough Injury Updates Ahead Of Week 12
With the 2022 NFL season entering Week 12 action, the Denver Broncos are not anywhere close to where many thought they would be at the beginning of the year. It has been a disappointing season, to say the least, for the Broncos. Russell Wilson has been nothing close to the superstar quarterback the Broncos thought they were getting and no one knows what the future may hold or the franchise.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett sticking with Klint Kubiak as play-caller, excited for “a fresh look at everything”
Denver only scored 16 points in a Sunday loss to Las Vegas, but the Klint Kubiak experiment worked well enough for Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to stick with it. Kubiak, the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach, will continue as the offense’s primary play-caller after taking the duties for the first time against the Raiders, Hackett said Monday.
Hurts stuns Colts, the Matt Ryan question, and an early sleeper at QB for 2023
The Colts squander a chance at a legitimate season-changing victory in Week 11 to the Eagles, and Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni didn't miss his chance postgame to take a swing at the pinata that is Jim Irsay's franchise at the moment. This episode begins with Sirianni's pointed comments directed toward the Colts owner, and is followed by a discussion of the latest offensive letdown on Matt Ryan's offense specifically the interior of the offensive line. After putting the 17-16 loss to rest, Charlie and All Indiana Bets Petar Hood discuss Matt Ryan's future in Indianapolis beyond this season, and also a collegiate gunslinger who may catch the eye of Colts brass as bowl season nears. Plus: How many games does Jeff Saturday have to win to lock down the Colts head coaching spot for the long-term? With six weeks to go and the Colts playoff odds currently at (yikes!) percent, it is time to start the discussion on the future in Indianapolis. Thanks for listening!
