'4th-and-anything, I want the ball in his hands.' How Jalen Hurts saved Eagles - and some TVs
INDIANAPOLIS − The way Jalen Hurts sees it, Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert probably had the same reaction that most Eagles fans had watching the offense combust throughout the first three-plus quarters. "(Goedert) was probably screaming at the TV, going crazy," Hurts said. ...
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni shares why he was emotional after win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts do not have any long-standing rivalry or bad blood, but Sunday’s game still meant a bit extra to one of the coaches. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after Sunday’s game, admitting there was a bit of extra motivation to beat the Colts because of their handling of coach Frank Reich, who was fired two weeks ago. Sirianni was Reich’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018 to 2020.
Yardbarker
Back in Black: Eagles get new helmets for Packers game
Alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been wearing them to commemorate franchise milestones since 1994. All black uniforms aren’t even new. The Eagles introduced alternate black jerseys in 2003 to celebrate the move from Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2014, the team added...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Will Be Back in Black - From Head to Toe This Time - on Sunday Night
Cue the AC/DC music, the Eagles will be back in black on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers visit Lincoln Financial Field in primetime. Philly has worn black jerseys and black pants in combination with each other before, but this will be the first time they will wear their new black helmets.
