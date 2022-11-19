Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Janet was born May 23, 1937, in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts to the late Stuart and Edith (Coffin) Day. She attended Nantucket Island High School and repaired pay phones for Deltronics. She enjoyed feeding the squirrels and watching her birds. Janet especially loved her family.
richlandsource.com
Lanna D Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Laura Mladineo
Laura Jean Mladineo, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 12, 1947 to the late Albert and Dorothy Mladineo. Laura was a resident at Diamond View Residential Care for 30 years and recently a...
richlandsource.com
David J. Barnett
David J. Barnett, age 62 recently of Mansfield and formerly of Arizona, passed away in Mansfield, Ohio on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after injuries sustained during an automobile accident near his home. Read his full announcement online: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/David-J-Barnett?obId=26407964#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of David Barnett as a living...
richlandsource.com
Kenneth C. Stubbs
Kenneth C. Stubbs, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home. He was born in Sadieville, Kentucky on March 3, 1932 to the late Roy and Effie (New) Stubbs. Kenneth was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the...
richlandsource.com
Bryan D. Winters
Bryan D. Winters, 45, passed away Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 7th, 1976. To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Claude Gasparac
Claude Gasparac, 93, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter. He leaves behind the love of his life of 73 years, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac. He was born January 21, 1929, in Salyersville, KY,...
richlandsource.com
Michael L. Blaising
Michael Lee Blaising ,80 of Crestline, passed away from Alzheimer disease on November 18,2022 at home surrounded by his family. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Blaising as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Clyde W. Hall
Clyde William Hall, 96, of Galion passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living. Clyde was born on May 17, 1926, in Morrow County to the late Palmer and Ada (Adams) Hall. Clyde would marry the mother of his children, Joy (Gardner) and she preceded him in death on September 16, 1989. Clyde would then marry Margaret “Peggy” (Loan) and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
richlandsource.com
Pickle fever hits Mohican again
LOUDONVILLE — In many towns, the holidays often bring about excitement for tree lightings, parades, and Santa visits. But in the villages of Loudonville and Perrysville those holiday festivities take a back seat to a different holiday tradition: pickles. More specifically the village residents are looking for pickles. These pickles, though, come with prizes.
richlandsource.com
Christmas Open House coming Nov. 25-26 at Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm
SHELBY -- Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm, 2248 Rock Road between Ontario and Shelby, will have its annual Christmas Open House Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "We have a farm store boutique on our property where you may purchase our products," said Julie Myers, founder...
richlandsource.com
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022. Pam was born January 10, 1954, in Mansfield, to Charles H. and Phyllis M. (Damron) Schoonover. She married the love of her life, Bill Hicks on December 15, 1973, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Together they were faithful members of Mansfield Church of God. Pam was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved and served the Lord with all her heart, and she showed Christ’s love to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren. She was known for her excellent cooking skills, especially her peanut butter fudge. She also enjoyed watching and ordering from QVC.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth hosts Christmas in the Village Dec. 1-3
PLYMOUTH -- The holidays are fast approaching and there is no better place to soak in the spirit of Christmas than at “Christmas in the Village” in Plymouth’s historic square where there is something for everyone to love. The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites one and all...
richlandsource.com
Former Kingsgate Cinema to be torn down as negotiations continue with Iron Pony
MANSFIELD -- The building that once housed the former Kingsgate Cinema is going to be demolished, even as Skilken Gold continues to seek a deal with Iron Pony Motorsports. The Mansfield Planning Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to give the Columbus developer 90 days to demolish the property at 1300 Park Ave. West, an extension beyond the scheduled deadline of Dec. 4.
richlandsource.com
RICI staff distributes free turkeys in Mansfield
MANSFIELD – Staff from Richland Correctional Institution (RiCI) spent time last week distributing free turkeys donated by the Employee Activity Committee (EAC) to local Mansfield organizations. The EAC Committee organizes various appreciation events for the staff in the institution.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Connections Academy recognizes Mansfield kindergartener
COLUMBUS – Carter Bonnett, of Mansfield, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for November in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom. Carter, a kindergartener at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his...
richlandsource.com
Christmas pajamas encourages during Muppet Christmas Carol Dec. 18 at The Ren
MANSFIELD -- Christmas at the Ren continues to "Bless us all!" with the return of the beloved film "The Muppet Christmas Carol" on the big screen. The afternoon of Christmas magic begins behind the Renaissance Theatre with an opportunity to post Letters to Santa and meet live reindeer!
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra celebrates 40 years with Holiday Prelude on Dec. 11
MANSFIELD -- The talented area youth who make up the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform their Holiday Prelude concert at the Renaissance Theatre under the direction of Stephen Domka on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. The concert will mark the first MSYO holiday concert since 2019.
richlandsource.com
MOESC hosts student leadership conference
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”. Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their...
richlandsource.com
Pioneer treats students to Thanksgiving dinner
SHELBY -- The Tuesday before Thanksgiving break proved to be delightful for all the Pioneer students. The students were treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings of a delicious Thanksgiving Dinner. The faculty served dessert which was either pumpkin pie with or without whipped cream or brownies.
Comments / 0