Knoxville, TN

Title hopes dashed and QB out, No. 10 Vols aim to rebound at Vandy

Tennessee has little time to regroup as it prepares to close out the regular season against in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn. The Volunteers (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) endured a crushing 63-38 road loss to South Carolina last week. Tennessee dropped from the cusp of the College...
Rutgers at Maryland: No matchup vs. ‘big three’ this time

Since they began playing in the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland and Rutgers have had the misfortune of playing in the same division as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. While Rutgers is 1-26 against the big three since it entered the league, Maryland has gone 3-22 against the perennial powers.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

