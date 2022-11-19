ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow showers mark latest surge of arctic chill

By Ben Gelber
 7 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

ARCTIC BLAST — MODERATING BEFORE THANKSGIVING

The coldest air of the season has arrived, with a quick blast of snow leaving up to a half-inch of powder on the wings of 30 mph wind gusts along an arctic cold front. Temperatures are poised to tumble overnight.

More significant snow is expected in northeast Ohio, where a lake-effect snow warning is in effect for up to a foot. Winds could gust over 40 mph, creating blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Colder weather will arrive early Sunday, with morning readings in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s in central Ohio.

An upper-level disturbance could introduce some patchy clouds and gusty breezes early on Monday that will relax later in the day.

High pressure south of the region will build east and maintain a broad northwesterly flow, under mainly sunny skies. Highs will perk up into the mid-to-upper 40s.

The good news is that the weather will stay dry through the key holiday travel period, with temperatures rebounding to the low 50s midweek, which is seasonable.

Rain will return Thanksgiving night and Friday, giving way to colder and windy conditions next weekend for the OSU-Michigan game.

Forecast

  • Tonight: Snow showers early, windy and colder. Low 18
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, wintry. High 30
  • Monday: Early clouds, mostly sunny, breezy, milder. High 44 (22)
  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 48 (26)
  • Wednesday: Sunny, more seasonable. High 51 (31)
  • Thanksgiving: Cloud increase, breezy. High 50 (34)
  • Friday: Rain. High 45 (40)
  • Saturday: Clouds, windy, colder, flurries. High: 38 (34)

Stay warm this weekend! -Ben

