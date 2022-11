CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard Crimson returns to action with another pair of nonconference games this week against Hockey East programs. First, Harvard will match up with the Boston College Eagles for a midweek matchup on Tuesday (Nov. 22) night at Conte Forum. The Crimson will then pause for the holiday before hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Saturday, November 26.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO