Without sensational freshman quarterback MJ Morris, NC State football suffered a demoralizing 25-10 road loss to the Louisville Cardinals. The story of the game was how ineffective NC State’s offense was. Unable to throw or run the ball, the offense disappointed, similar to multiple other games this year. Despite the uninspiring showing from the offense, the defense kept the Pack in the game, giving the team a chance in the fourth quarter. However, a gassed defense was unable to hold back the Cardinals, who won a scrappy, ugly game.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO