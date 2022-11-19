ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Technician Online

NC State Athletics' week in review: Nov. 14-20

Last week was a big one for NC State athletics, including a national championship and a few other key wins across different sports. Women's cross country repeats as national champions. It was an incredibly successful trip to Oklahoma for the NC State women’s cross country team, as it grabbed the...
Technician Online

NC State football offense misses the mark against Louisville

A thoroughly battered NC State football offense barely managed to score double digits in its 25-10 defeat to the Louisville Cardinals. Factoring in sloppy weather conditions, the Wolfpack looked far from its best in the road loss. Quarterbacks. NC State took on Louisville without its top two QBs, so graduate...
Technician Online

No. 5 UConn routs NC State women’s basketball in Elite Eight rematch

UConn is now 2-0 at home against the NC State women’s basketball team in 2022. In a rematch of the epic Elite Eight duel from last March, the No. 5 Huskies (3-0) dominated the No. 10 Wolfpack (4-1), using a 19-4 run that spanned from the third quarter into the fourth to win 91-69.
Technician Online

Football vs. Louisville Takeaways: Offense struggles again, season continues its tailspin

Without sensational freshman quarterback MJ Morris, NC State football suffered a demoralizing 25-10 road loss to the Louisville Cardinals. The story of the game was how ineffective NC State’s offense was. Unable to throw or run the ball, the offense disappointed, similar to multiple other games this year. Despite the uninspiring showing from the offense, the defense kept the Pack in the game, giving the team a chance in the fourth quarter. However, a gassed defense was unable to hold back the Cardinals, who won a scrappy, ugly game.
Technician Online

Annual FNCS Invitational capitalizes on growing Raleigh esports scene

Epic Games Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Invitational made its home at the Raleigh Convention Center Nov. 12-13, spotlighting global gaming talent through 12 melee matches fought in duo game mode, a coveted share of the $1 million prize pool and a shot at winning a gleaming trophy. The competition featured...
