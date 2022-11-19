Ever since Ncuti Gatwa was revealed as the Fifteenth Doctor earlier this year, Whovians have been waiting with baited breath for the Doctor’s companion to also be unveiled. Following in the footsteps of Billie Piper, Catherine Tate, Freema Agyeman, and Mandip Gill, 18-year-old actor Millie Gibson joins the Doctor Who cast as Ruby Sunday. “I can’t believe it myself,” the Coronation Street star admitted during Children In Need, adding that she’s glad she no longer has to keep it all secret. “It’s insane. I mean, I’m so honoured that I was even considered for an audition... I just hope I can make you all happy, and, like, fill the boots of the other companions.” With the spotlight firmly on the young actor, what else do we know about Millie Gibson?

2 DAYS AGO