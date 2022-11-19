Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show
After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
Bustle
Twlight Stars Got Together Again For A Sweet Cullen “Family Reunion”
’Tis the season of family gatherings, even for the fictional Cullen clan. Twilight stars Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone celebrated their “family reunion” on social media on Nov. 19 and 20, showing that they were together in the UK for Comic Con Liverpool 2022. The four actors posed together and with fans and appeared to enjoy the “family vibes,” as Rathbone put it.
Bustle
Are Jacob & Jill Together After The Bachelor In Paradise Reunion?
During their time on Bachelor in Paradise, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini turned out to be one of the show’s most memorable (if short-lived) couples on the show. Right after they forged a connection on a very vulnerable one-on-one date, Jill and her fellow Paradise women were sent away from the beach — leading Jacob to explore a potential connection with Kate Gallivan instead. Even though that fling didn’t work out, it marked the end of Jill and Jacob’s relationship on Paradise. Or did it?
Bustle
Doctor Who’s New Companion Has Been Winning Acting Awards Since She Was 18
Ever since Ncuti Gatwa was revealed as the Fifteenth Doctor earlier this year, Whovians have been waiting with baited breath for the Doctor’s companion to also be unveiled. Following in the footsteps of Billie Piper, Catherine Tate, Freema Agyeman, and Mandip Gill, 18-year-old actor Millie Gibson joins the Doctor Who cast as Ruby Sunday. “I can’t believe it myself,” the Coronation Street star admitted during Children In Need, adding that she’s glad she no longer has to keep it all secret. “It’s insane. I mean, I’m so honoured that I was even considered for an audition... I just hope I can make you all happy, and, like, fill the boots of the other companions.” With the spotlight firmly on the young actor, what else do we know about Millie Gibson?
Bustle
Lib & Will’s Romance In The Wonder Is Very Different From The Book
Warning: spoilers for The Wonder follow. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, Netflix’s psychological drama The Wonder is inspired by the real-life phenomenon of young girls in the Victorian era who took part in “fasting” for long periods of time and claimed to have religious powers. The film’s cast is led by Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow, Don’t Worry Darling), while the original novel, and the film’s screenplay, were penned by the Academy Award-nominated author Emma Donoghue (Room). As with many adaptations, there are differences between The Wonder book and the movie, and you can find some of the most significant plot changes, below.
Bustle
Matt Hancock's “Cringe” Jungle Karaoke Left Twitter Reeling
Along with his controversial tenure as Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has become known (for better or worse) for his love of karaoke. A clip of the Tory MP belting out Queen’s 1978 hit “Don’t Stop Me Now” at a Conservative Party Conference went viral back in 2017 — and perhaps not for the right reasons. More recently, Hancock took to the mic on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and the viewer response has been predictably brutal.
Bustle
Shanae Was Right — The Bachelor In Paradise Twins Are On TikTok
Shanae Ankney and Joey Young were one of the final couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but their connection wasn’t strong enough to last beyond the beach. Though Joey said he and Shanae were “definitely on the same page” during the Nov. 21 episode (the first of the show’s two-part finale), Shanae said she was scared about their age gap and the fact that Joey still lived at home. “I just feel like I’m your fun, cool aunt and, like, not your girlfriend,” she said. “I’m not looking for someone that just, like, continues to be a social media freak, TikToks all over the place ... you’re a great person, but I’m not looking for that.”
Bustle
How Gossip Girl’s Thanksgiving Episode Changed Pop Culture History
The original Gossip Girl has more than its fair share of over-the-top drama, but no episode is as iconic and celebrated as “The Treasure of Serena Madre.” The 2009 Thanksgiving episode from Season 3 serves up a cornucopia of secrets during a fraught dinner scene. Soundtracked by Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say,” the moment sees a Thanksgiving feast quickly devolve into chaos as the characters air one another’s dirty laundry, causing many of them to leave the table in a huff.
Bustle
Olivia Wilde Wore A Bustier “Revenge Dress” To The 2022 Governors Awards
Just days after announcing her split from boyfriend Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet in a spicy, lingerie-inspired ball gown reminiscent of a wedding dress. And that, my friends, is what they call “revenge dressing.”. What is revenge dressing, you ask? Attributed to this famously saucy Princess...
Bustle
Amanda Gorman Shared A Powerful Message On Meghan Markle’s Penultimate Podcast
Over the course of 10 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan Markle has spoken to a number of empowering and consequential women and shared many inspiring stories and moments. But the penultimate episode, released on Nov. 22, had an extra special surprise guest, poet Amanda Gorman, who shared a piece of writing to wrap up the moving episode.
Bustle
Black Panther 2 Star Dominique Thorne Prioritizes Her Career Over Dating
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is riveting viewers and making them cry at the same time — and new addition Dominque Thorne is just one reason why. The 25-year-old actor made her breakout turn in the Oscar-nominated 2018 film If Beale Street Could Talk and worked with director Ryan Coogler on Judas and the Black Messiah before getting cast in his Marvel film. Thorne plays genius Riri Williams in the Black Panther sequel, and will reprise the character in her own Disney+ spinoff series Ironheart, premiering in fall 2023. Now that she has ascended into a new level of stardom, fans are now wondering everything about Thorne, including her dating life.
Bustle
Pink’s Daughter Helped Her Rehearse For The AMAs’ Olivia Newton-John Tribute
Pink is hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John. The “So What” singer performed a tribute to the late Grease star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, and it turns out that she had a little assistance from someone special: her 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. Newton-John died on Aug. 9 at her California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.
Bustle
Everything You Need To Know About Blood & Water S3
The South African Netflix hit, Blood & Water is finally returning for its third season this month to the delight of fans around the world. The teen investigative drama series, which first kicked off in 2020, quickly racked up a strong fan base leading Netflix to renew it for multiple seasons. The show follows two girls who attend the same high school, Parkhurst High. Through much digging, the pair discover that they are actually biological sisters. Blood & Water follows their long and complicated journey to find out why they were separated at birth. But when can we expect from Season 3 of Blood & Water? Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.
Bustle
Claire Foy & Rooney Mara Revisit A Devastating Tale In Women Talking
Trigger Warning: This story includes references to sexual abuse and assault. Miriam Toews, who grew up in a small Mennonite community in Canada until she was 18, started important conversations with her 2018 novel Women Talking. The work was inspired by the true story of women in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia who were sexually abused. Between 2005 and 2009, girls and women in the colony woke up with bruised bodies and bloodied sheets.
Bustle
Twitter Is Very Torn About The Winner Of Dancing With The Stars Season 31
The ballroom is now closed, because a new winner has been crowned on Dancing with the Stars. The Season 31 finale saw final four contestants Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Shangela, and Gabby Windey compete one last time for the Mirrorball trophy — and all of them went out with a bang. For their final two dances, the stars performed a redemption dance, a re-do of a previous routine that was mentored by one of the four judges, and a freestyle routine that allowed each contestant to show off their true personalities and growth on the show.
Bustle
Chris Moyles Is One Of The Richest I'm A Celeb Campmates
Between 2004 and 2012, you’d struggle to escape the voice of Chris Moyles on the airwaves. The radio presenter, author, and reality TV star is best known for his notable audio entertainment gigs, including the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, which he fronted for eight years. Although, Moyles has since explored different career opportunities, amassing a very impressive net worth in the meantime. More recently, the radio DJ joined the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, leaving some viewers wondering: what is Chris Moyles’ net worth?
Bustle
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Introduced Their Baby Boy After His Long Labor
A week-and-a-half after their newborn son’s birth, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean decided to introduce their baby boy to the world. The two wrote short and sweet Instagram posts about their little one, Noah Hasani, and each shared several photos from their many hours in the hospital together. It took a long labor, but Noah finally showed up, making Big Sean (real name: Sean Anderson) a first-time dad and Aiko a mother of two (her daughter, Namiko, was born in 2008).
Bustle
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To “Distract Him” So He’d Leave Kim K Alone
In the middle of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kanye West’s wild rollercoaster drama, there was Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star dated West for just roughly six weeks in early 2022, just as he was divorcing Kardashian and going after her then-boyfriend Davidson on social media. Now, in light of the rapper’s anti-Jewish comments, she’s spilling the tea on their relationship. In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 21, Fox claimed that she dated West so he would give his ex-wife a break.
Bustle
Marcus Mumford, Open Book
Marcus Mumford loves the C-word. For a Brit like him, the term doesn’t have any gendered or derogatory context — if someone calls him “a good cunt,” it's the highest of compliments. “For some reason, I found myself an apologist for that word,” he says, waving around a Styrofoam cup of coffee in a Flatiron hotel lobby a few hours ahead of his tour stop at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Recently, he’s become “a bit more of a cunt” himself, which he promises is a good thing: more confident, less concerned with people-pleasing. All it took was making the most soul-baring record of his career.
Bustle
The Founder Of Chippendales Ordered Nick De Noia’s Murder
As Chippendales started to become a full-blown male-stripping empire in the early 1980s, founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee quickly sought a way to upgrade the performances and expand his business. Enter Emmy-winning television producer and choreographer Nick De Noia, who would help bring the Los Angeles-originated Chippendales show to New York City, launching the brand into a global phenomenon. As revisited in Hulu’s true-crime dramatization, Welcome to Chippendales, Banerjee grew frustrated with De Noia’s success and ultimately arranged to have him murdered.
Comments / 0