Horry County, SC

Charges dismissed for ex-South Carolina deputy who was passenger in van drowning case

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges were dismissed Friday for an ex-Horry County deputy who was a passenger in a sheriff’s office transport van when two women died after the van became submerged in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

The charges against Joshua Bishop were dismissed due to what Clements said was a lack of evidence. He added that Bishop was a passenger in the van and did everything in his power to get the women out of the van.

The other deputy involved, Stephen Flood, was found guilty in May and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green were killed on Sept. 18, 2018, when the van they were being transported in became submerged in floodwater on Highway 76 in Marion County.

Newton’s family filed lawsuits that alleges wrongful death by driving her in a locked cage on a dangerous road in standing water, failing to follow the correct route and for using a caged inmate van for a mental health patient. The lawsuit also referred to the vehicle as a “death trap.”

A case against the company that made the caged van was settled for $1 million. A lawsuit against Horry County has also been settled.

