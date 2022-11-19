Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First look: Florida State
Offense: 35.4 PPG (23rd in FBS), 473.7 YPG (16th), 256.7 pass YPG (41st), 217.0 rush YPG (14th) Defense: 18.00 PPG (13th), 293.4 YPG (11th), 155.4 pass YPG (4th), 138.0 rush YPG (52nd) Key players: quarterback Jordan Travis (2,526 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 387 rushing yards, five rushing...
Florida State moves up to No. 16 in updated College Football Playoff Rankings
Florida State moved up from No. 19 to No. 16 in this week's updated College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening. FSU is also ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll this week. The Seminoles moved to 8-3 on the...
Potential Wide Receiver transfer options who make sense for FSU
Players, per the NCAA’s new transfer window, can enter the database on Dec. 5 (the day after championship teams are selected) through Jan. 18, 2023. There is also a 15-day spring period from May 1-15. For FCS players, the transfer window is open. For a school that has struck...
Five intriguing FCS entries from Day 1 of the Transfer Portal window
The FCS Transfer Portal window opened up on Monday, leading to a flood of entries among all-conference performers from the championship subdivision of football. Florida State figures to be active in the transfer market this offseason, with Noles247 projecting 6-10 spots being allocated to this avenue of roster building. We’re in the midst of throwing out some names we like at various positions across the country among possible transfer candidates (Tight End and Offensive Line outlined here), but the actual additions of players in the portal on Monday got us to take a break in the exercise and look at some possible candidates at presumed positions of need or interest.
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's Monday practice about his team, their opponent, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after his team's Monday practice. He discussed numerous subjects, including the team turning their attention to Friday's game against Florida. The complete video is below and quotes follow:. Opening Statement. I thought today was a really good work day. Really, really...
Photo Gallery: Recruits at FSU vs. Louisiana
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defeated Louisiana, 49-17, on Saturday. FSU had a lot of recruits at Doak Campbell Stadium for the game. Here is a gallery of some of those who made their way to the game:
FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
LSU pulls away late in toughest win to date over Akron 73-58, stays undefeated
LSU has been able to figure itself out these first two weeks against opponents that the Tigers likely should be able to beat. But on Tuesday afternoon, the purple and gold faced their toughest opponent yet. In what was LSU’s most tightly contested battle to date, the Tigers won 73-58 against Akron in the Cayman Classic to move to 5-0 on the season.
WCTV
Willie Simmons speaks on FAMU’s FCS playoff snub
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We’re looking at the number of Division I wins that [Florida A&M] had and they certainly had an opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”. Words from FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Jermaine Traux about...
brproud.com
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL
Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
greenepublishing.com
Madison native wins Lifetime Achievement Award
It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.
No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022
The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
WCTV
Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Lafayette High Announces Northside’s Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has made it official: Julia Williams will leave her role as principal of Northside High School to take the vacant principal job at Lafayette High School. "Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning...
Louisiana caregiver accused of using sleeping victim’s phone to transfer social security money from cash App
A Maurice caretaker is wanted by police for allegedly taking money from his client's bank account while he slept
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
theadvocate.com
Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts
Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0