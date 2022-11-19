ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

First look: Florida State

Offense: 35.4 PPG (23rd in FBS), 473.7 YPG (16th), 256.7 pass YPG (41st), 217.0 rush YPG (14th) Defense: 18.00 PPG (13th), 293.4 YPG (11th), 155.4 pass YPG (4th), 138.0 rush YPG (52nd) Key players: quarterback Jordan Travis (2,526 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 387 rushing yards, five rushing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Five intriguing FCS entries from Day 1 of the Transfer Portal window

The FCS Transfer Portal window opened up on Monday, leading to a flood of entries among all-conference performers from the championship subdivision of football. Florida State figures to be active in the transfer market this offseason, with Noles247 projecting 6-10 spots being allocated to this avenue of roster building. We’re in the midst of throwing out some names we like at various positions across the country among possible transfer candidates (Tight End and Offensive Line outlined here), but the actual additions of players in the portal on Monday got us to take a break in the exercise and look at some possible candidates at presumed positions of need or interest.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Willie Simmons speaks on FAMU’s FCS playoff snub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We’re looking at the number of Division I wins that [Florida A&M] had and they certainly had an opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”. Words from FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Jermaine Traux about...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
brproud.com

WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL

Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison native wins Lifetime Achievement Award

It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.
MADISON, FL
The Current Media

No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022

The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WCTV

Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theadvocate.com

Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts

Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
LAFAYETTE, LA
