The FCS Transfer Portal window opened up on Monday, leading to a flood of entries among all-conference performers from the championship subdivision of football. Florida State figures to be active in the transfer market this offseason, with Noles247 projecting 6-10 spots being allocated to this avenue of roster building. We’re in the midst of throwing out some names we like at various positions across the country among possible transfer candidates (Tight End and Offensive Line outlined here), but the actual additions of players in the portal on Monday got us to take a break in the exercise and look at some possible candidates at presumed positions of need or interest.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO