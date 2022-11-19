CLACKAMAS, Ore. — TriMet's annual holiday detours of 11 bus lines begin on Black Friday to help control the influx of holiday shoppers at Clackamas Town Center. The increase in shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill and cause unneeded stress. TriMet implements these detours around the mall to help riders avoid congestion and keep everyone moving.

