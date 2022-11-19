VINEMONT, Ala. – The annual Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show was held Friday Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show is held at Cullman Church of Christ after being located at the old Cullman Civic Center for years. The Band Boosters invited shoppers to come and get their Christmas shopping completed in one trip. Guests could weave through several rooms filled with vendor booths. Over 70 vendors attended with their homemade goods. Several booths were dedicated solely to Christmas themed goods, while others sold the crafts they made...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO