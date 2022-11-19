Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Related
themadisonrecord.com
Arslanbekov of Madison merits first place in von Braun Symposium
MADISON – Attracting students around the world, the poster competition involving collegiate-level study attracted a first-place winner from Madison in the 15th annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium. The University of Alabama in Huntsville hosted the event on Oct. 26-28. “This is the fourth year that the von Braun...
themadisonrecord.com
Markowitz, Odom and Wyche earn BBB’s ‘Torch Award for Ethics’
MADISON – Lillian Markowitz, Matthew Odom and Max Wyche each received a $1,000 scholarship for their essays for the “Torch Award for Ethics,” sponsored by the Better Business Bureau or BBB of North Alabama. Markowitz, Odom and Wyche attend James Clemens High School. The annual BBB Torch...
Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business owners at business expo
On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.
themadisonrecord.com
Still Serving Veterans named ‘Nonprofit of the Year
MADISON COUNTY – Still Serving Veterans or SSV was named “Nonprofit of the Year” award, the second time for this award in SSV’s 17 years of operation. SSV’s staff accepted the honor at the 37th annual Small Business Awards Gala with Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
WAFF
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show hosts over 70 vendors
VINEMONT, Ala. – The annual Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show was held Friday Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show is held at Cullman Church of Christ after being located at the old Cullman Civic Center for years. The Band Boosters invited shoppers to come and get their Christmas shopping completed in one trip. Guests could weave through several rooms filled with vendor booths. Over 70 vendors attended with their homemade goods. Several booths were dedicated solely to Christmas themed goods, while others sold the crafts they made...
Decatur music store, Emiron, may be forced to close after 50 years
Emiron Music has been in business for over 50 years.
Government Technology
Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama
(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
themadisonrecord.com
Civic-minded groups help Madison’s blood supply
MADISON – Madison residents are known for their helpful attitudes that improve the community’s quality of life. A project involving children to senior citizens succeeded by cooperation among all groups. “Members of Boy Scout Troop 201 and American Legion, Post 229 had a good turnout for the blood...
Manna House to give away Thanksgiving ingredients to help local families
If you or someone you know is in need this holiday season, head to Manna House on Monday and Wednesday.
apr.org
City of Athens gets ready to welcome a new Buc-ee's
The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.
‘Buc-ee’s fever’: New location opens in Athens and it’s ‘just awesome’
They came from as far away as Indiana and Washington (the state, not the D.C.). They came with friends and they came alone and made friends. This was a pilgrimage to Athens in north Alabama. This was a pilgrimage to Buc-ee’s. The chain of gas stations that opened its...
Aerojet Rocketdyne plans massive new 379,000-square foot defense facility in Huntsville
Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs in a 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. Operations in the leased building will begin in 2023 and “allow...
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
alreporter.com
Gadsden mayor appoints medical cannabis recruitment task force
The City of Gadsden is rolling out the red carpet for medical cannabis businesses interested in locating in Gadsden. To assist with managing the influx of inquiries pouring in, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has appointed a task team of individuals charged with assisting applicants seeking licenses to operate their medical cannabis business in Gadsden.
WAFF
Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
Comments / 0