Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 137-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. ROAD BLUES – The Pistons hit the road last Tuesday for their longest trek of the season and – halfway through the trip – so far the road has hit back. After leading much of the game only to lose by four to the Clippers on Thursday, take a 15-point lead in the second quarter against the Lakers only to lose by six on Friday, the Pistons allowed a 7-0 run inside the final three minutes to erase a one-point lead against a Sacramento team that had won eight of its previous 10 games. Kevin Huerter’s layup with 1:59 to play put Sacramento up a point and his 3-pointer 30 seconds later after a Pistons turnover pushed the margin to four points. Sacramento, which has won six straight, closed on an 11-2 run. The Pistons put up a season-best 70 points in the first half and hit 9 of 14 from the 3-point arc. But Sacramento, the NBA’s highest-scoring team (120.3), trailed by only two. The Pistons led by seven with eight minutes to play, but consecutive turnovers prevented them from building on that lead and allowed Sacramento to creep within a point. The Pistons set a season high in Friday’s loss to the Lakers when they scored 121 points and they went above that with six minutes to play against the Kings, though they still led by only two points at the time. All five Kings starters finished in double figures, led by De’Aaron Fox with 33 points, Harris Barnes with 27 and Huerter with 24. Domantas Sabonis hurt the Pistons with several key offensive rebounds late and finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Pistons are now 0-10 on the road this season in the face of the NBA’s third-toughest schedule.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO