NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
Damian Lillard Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2022) – An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
NBA
Trail Blazers Hit The Road Again Starting Tonight In Milwaukee
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (10-6) at MILWAUKEE BUCKS (11-4) Nov. 21, 2022 — Fiserv Forum — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and Milwaukee will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Milwaukee on Nov. 21. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season...
NBA
Recap: Beal, Kuzma combine for 54 points, Wizards beat Hornets 106-102
The Wizards keep finding ways to win. They entered tonight winners of five of their last six games, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (28 points) and Bradley Beal (26 points), they outlasted the Hornets in a grind-it-out contest by a final score of 106-102. Washington was undermanned...
NBA
"Keep The Vibe Alive" | Utah Begins Life Without Mike Conley Against The Clippers On Monday
The Utah Jazz are about to experience life without Mike Conley. After taking a severe fall during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Portland, Conley left the game with a left knee injury and never returned. While Jazz Nation waited for news all Sunday, the diagnosis is much more comforting than initially anticipated.
NBA
PODCAST » Injuries And Another Trip On The Brief Case, Episode 8
Greetings from the OTHER Milwaukee. With the team embarking on yet another extended November road trip after a disappointing three-game homestand and with news that Damian Lillard would miss at least the next week with a calf injury, there was plenty to go over on the eighth edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Johnny Juzang Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz two-way guard Johnny Juzang:. Juzang was examined Tuesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a full thickness tear (Grade 3 sprain) in his right wrist, which he suffered while playing with the Stars against the G League Ignite on Nov. 18. He will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.
NBA
Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) return home on Monday night after a four-game road trip to face the Miami Heat (7-10) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, 112-109. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 25 points alongside five assists and five rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 19 points with two rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Home Cooking
The Cavs followed an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak and now have won three in a row after back-to-back wins against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks. Carter and Justin weigh in on two dominant wins, discuss who the real Cavaliers are and discuss the current progress for the team this season.
NBA
76ers Meet Hornets in Charlotte After Team Win Over Nets | Gameday Report 18/82
After a 115-106 home win over the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers (9-8) visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-14) for the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday that tips off a three-game road trip. The Hornets last played Sunday at Washington, falling 106-102 to the Wizards. Kelly Oubre Jr. put up...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Nov. 21
The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The reeling Bulls, who have lost six of their last seven games, will be facing another uphill battle when they play against the Celtics. Another exciting matchup between Eastern Conference teams will take place when the Cavaliers host the Hawks. The Bucks will be in action, playing host to a Trail Blazers team that will be without Damian Lillard (calf). Let’s highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Adebayo Returns But Cavaliers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Comfortable Victory
1. With Miami again shorthanded despite getting Bam Adebayo (21 points on 14 shots) back in the starting lineup, this one at least had the early-going look of one that might repeat Friday’s effort against Washington when the Wizards struggled against the zone defense and the HEAT almost rode an early lead to the finish line. Cleveland was getting pretty good looks from three in that first quarter, but the HEAT were only down one headed into the second and we’ve seen them hang around with every manner of opponent no matter who they have available.
NBA
76ers Welcome Brooklyn Nets Before Hitting the Road | Gameday Report 17/82
The 76ers (8-8) prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) in their next game on Tuesday night. The Sixers will then travel to Charlotte for the second half of a back-to-back that tips off a three-game road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sixers announced Monday that Joel Embiid will...
NBA
Early stats on 'take fouls' & bench decorum rule changes
Not everyone in the NBA is thrilled about the greater penalty attached this season to “take” fouls, those intentional, fast-break thwarting violations that spoil some of the sport’s most entertaining moments before they even get started. Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and more...
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
Another tough road loss all Pistons have to show for season-best 129 points
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 137-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. ROAD BLUES – The Pistons hit the road last Tuesday for their longest trek of the season and – halfway through the trip – so far the road has hit back. After leading much of the game only to lose by four to the Clippers on Thursday, take a 15-point lead in the second quarter against the Lakers only to lose by six on Friday, the Pistons allowed a 7-0 run inside the final three minutes to erase a one-point lead against a Sacramento team that had won eight of its previous 10 games. Kevin Huerter’s layup with 1:59 to play put Sacramento up a point and his 3-pointer 30 seconds later after a Pistons turnover pushed the margin to four points. Sacramento, which has won six straight, closed on an 11-2 run. The Pistons put up a season-best 70 points in the first half and hit 9 of 14 from the 3-point arc. But Sacramento, the NBA’s highest-scoring team (120.3), trailed by only two. The Pistons led by seven with eight minutes to play, but consecutive turnovers prevented them from building on that lead and allowed Sacramento to creep within a point. The Pistons set a season high in Friday’s loss to the Lakers when they scored 121 points and they went above that with six minutes to play against the Kings, though they still led by only two points at the time. All five Kings starters finished in double figures, led by De’Aaron Fox with 33 points, Harris Barnes with 27 and Huerter with 24. Domantas Sabonis hurt the Pistons with several key offensive rebounds late and finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Pistons are now 0-10 on the road this season in the face of the NBA’s third-toughest schedule.
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 14-20. Haliburton has guided the Pacers to a 3-0 record during the week. He led Indiana with averages of 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field during the team’s three wins over Charlotte, Houston and Orlando last week.
NBA
"I Never Question Our Team's Effort" | Utah Fights Till The End, Falls Short In Loss To Clippers
There's no quit in the Jazz. Despite trailing by double digits late in the fourth quarter, Utah had a chance to pull the game out late but couldn't complete the comeback — falling 121-114 to the LA Clippers on Monday night. "That's a frustrating game," head coach Will Hardy...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
