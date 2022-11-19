A new gift shop opened in Empire last month. Field Trip, offering home goods and apparel, is located on M-22 on the north end of Empire, across the street from Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate. The store carries products from local artisans as well as artisans from around the world. What the items have in common is that they are modern, fun, and unique pieces to add a pop of color and joy to any space. The owners, Trey and Lauren Springer, are a young couple in their early-30s who moved to the area unexpectedly at the beginning of the pandemic.

