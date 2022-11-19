Read full article on original website
Empire artisan marketplace
Empire artisan marketplace

Visit the Empire Artisan Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. where you'll find truly unique, quality, handcrafted items—created and sold by local items. The marketplace will feature a great array of items to help kick-start your holiday shopping.
Trey Lauren Springer
Field Trip anyone?

Trey Lauren Springer

A new gift shop opened in Empire last month. Field Trip, offering home goods and apparel, is located on M-22 on the north end of Empire, across the street from Grocer's Daughter Chocolate. The store carries products from local artisans as well as artisans from around the world. What the items have in common is that they are modern, fun, and unique pieces to add a pop of color and joy to any space. The owners, Trey and Lauren Springer, are a young couple in their early-30s who moved to the area unexpectedly at the beginning of the pandemic.
Empire Artisan Market returns Nov. 26
Visit the Empire Artisan Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. where you’ll find truly unique, quality, handcrafted items—created and sold by local items. The marketplace will feature a great array of items to help kick-start your holiday shopping.
Fighting food insecurity
Social justice warriors provide love-infused meals in Leelanau. Photo: 5 Loaves 2 Fish co-founder Michelle White (second from right) believes in social justice through nourishing meals, infused with love. By Abby Chatfield. Sun contributor. For many around Leelanau, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. Villages welcome Santa and...
Field Trip anyone?
A new gift shop opened in Empire last month. Field Trip, offering home goods and apparel, is located on M-22 on the north end of Empire, across the street from Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate. The store carries products from local artisans as well as artisans from around the world. What the items have in common is that they are modern, fun, and unique pieces to add a pop of color and joy to any space.
Leland Old Art Building welcomes Sarah Mills as new executive director
Sarah Mills has been selected to lead the Old Art Building (OAB) as its next Executive Director. Mills has worked for the OAB since 2020 and began volunteering there in 2015. She currently serves as the Program Director. Mills’ selection followed a wide search that attracted more than 40 applicants...
Snow Doesn’t Stop People Getting Out and About in Traverse City
Dangerous road conditions due to the winter weather are causing some of those favorite holiday events to cancel but people in Traverse City are still finding a way to celebrate the holidays. People in Traverse City are getting their boots and coats on to spend some time walking around downtown.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee man behind bars after homicide
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
