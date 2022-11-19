ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Spaletto's Scouting Report: Indiana hosts Little Rock

Indiana now shifts its attention to the second game of three in the Hoosier Classic, taking on the Little Rock Trojans at Assembly Hall. Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Hoosiers have a great opportunity to pick up two...
The Exponent

Does IU Suck?

No matter what opponent faces the Boilermakers, the infamous “IU sucks!” chant echoes relentlessly throughout the stadium during each and every kickoff. While it could be argued that this chant grants the Hoosiers undeserving attention, after IU’s loss against Maryland last month, the chant proved itself to be somewhat measurably true.
wvsportsnow.com

NCAA Announces Final Four Sites for 2027-30

The NCAA announced on Tuesday four new sites for future Final Four events from 2027-30. Over the next few years the NCAA will host the Final Four events in Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).
eaglecountryonline.com

EC, L'Burg State Bound, Both Chasing Third Title in Program History

Go Trojans and Go Tigers! Bring the trophies home. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - For the first time in the history of the IHSAA Football State Tournament, two teams from Dearborn County will play for respective state championships in the same season. On Friday,...
WISH-TV

IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday. Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand,...
1017thepoint.com

RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FOX59

Greenwood 8th-grader collapses during basketball practice, saved by CPR, AED

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An 8th-grade student in Greenwood’s life was saved last week by quick action, CPR and a defibrillator. An unidentified Greenwood student collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. The student, a release said, needed immediate medical attention. Coaches running the practice, as well as […]
WRBI Radio

East Central Football Semi-State Championship

1 Roncalli 4-yard TD run; PAT is GOOD 2:58 0-7 2 Cole Burton 1 yard TD RUN; PAT is GOOD 9:20 7-7 3 Josh Ringer 2-yard TD RUN; PAT is GOOD 7:01 14-7 3 Roncalli 20-yard TD run; PAT is GOOD 2:36 14-14 4 Eli Aston 10-yard TD pass from...
FOX59

Indianapolis pastor to announce mayoral run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett now has more competition to face in his fight for a third term: a pastor from Indianapolis. James W. Jackson, the lead pastor at Fervent Prayer Ministries on the northeast side, confirmed Sunday that he would be running for mayor. Jackson said he filed his paperwork on Friday. Jackson […]
Current Publishing

Carmel High School senior gets dream role

This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
