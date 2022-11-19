Read full article on original website
‘Holiday Pops’ Concert Happening Nov. 29 In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Regional Holiday Pops concert will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center auditorium. This performance of classic holiday hits is conducted by Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement, with featured vocalist Stephanie Carlson and the Warsaw Community High School Select Chorale Members. This concert is made possible through the financial support of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage.
North Webster Community Public Library — Teens Can Make A Pumpkin Pie
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Teen Events. Do you like pie? Teen Bake and Take will be happening from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Miracle Trees Up At Mentone, Akron Libraries
AKRON — Anyone looking for a way to give back this Christmas season can sponsor a family in need within the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. through the Miracle Tree program. On Saturday, Nov. 12, trees were set up at Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone and Akron Carnegie Public Library. Families throughout the Tippecanoe Valley community who need help were assigned a number.
Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery
WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
Milford Public Library — New Resources Available
MILFORD — Milford Public Library has announced it has recently obtained the 2023 Complete Learning Disabilities Resource Guide published by Greyhouse Publishing. Published for more than 20 years, this guide is one of the most sought-after resources providing valuable information not only to families and individuals, but to special ed teachers, caretakers and social workers as well.
Salvation Army Holds Its Annual Bell Ringing Drawing
WARSAW — The Salvation Army recently held its annual Bell Ringing Drawing at the Kosciusko County Foundation. The Kosciusko County Shrine, Warsaw Breakfast Optimist, Warsaw Rotary Club, Lake City Lions Club and the Warsaw Kiwanis Club participated in the drawing. These clubs have rung bells on the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas for many years.
Joy Renier — UPDATED
Joy A. Renier, 91, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. She was born March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008. Joy lived most of her...
Village Tree Lighting, Ice Rink Opening Create Busy Saturday In WL
WINONA LAKE — It’s been a few years since The Village at Winona’s tree lighting and related Christmas activities were held normally. Modified the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned fully to normal on Saturday, Nov. 19. And that made The Village Managing Director Nick Hauck very happy.
Connie Solina — PENDING
Connie Solina, 77, Syracuse, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
Judith Anne Worrel
Judith Anne Worrel, 85, Wabash, died at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 11, 1937. She married Lennie Worrel Jr. on Aug. 4, 1979; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by son, William A. (Diana) Bever, Wabash; five grandchildren;...
Live Well Kosciusko Announces Upcoming Fundraiser
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko will kick off its first annual funding campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Every dollar donated will be matched by a grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. With a small internal team and over one hundred volunteers, the non-profit organization has been working...
United Way Organizing Fill-It-Up Initiative
WARSAW — Each December, United Way volunteers fill bags with scarves, hats, gloves, chapstick, underwear and socks for children in the community. Bags are then delivered to area schools to be given out to those kids most in need. The public can register to reserve their bags to fill...
Pigeon Creek Welcome Center Reopening Ahead Of Holiday Season
STEUBEN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the reopening of the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center in time for the holiday travel season. While the main facility will open again for use by noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the new private restroom facility will remain closed at this time. Drivers should also use caution in the area as the contractor will continue to finalize cosmetic features over the next several weeks.
County’s Recycling Drop-Off Sites Will Close This Year
WARSAW — All outdoor recycling drop-off stations managed by the Kosciusko County Recycling Depot will close this year. During a Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting, the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District voted to close the sites at Claypool, Leesburg, Mentone, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse and Warsaw.
Penguin Point Closes Seven Restaurants, Including Lake Street Warsaw Location
WARSAW — Penguin Point has permanently closed seven of its restaurants. These recent closures include Warsaw’s Penguin Point location at 1115 W. Lake St. Paper signs taped on the restaurant’s doors and drive-thru menu board state: “Sorry, we are closed. Please visit our other two Warsaw locations. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Ruth Hazel — PENDING
Ruth Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Ruth Baldridge
Ruth Baldridge, 91, Wabash, died at noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 27, 1931. She married Lenvil Baldridge on Oct. 16, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenny (Laurie) Baldridge, Marion, Bruce (Deborah) Baldridge, Lawton, Okla....
Warsaw Issues Trash Pickup Reminder
WARSAW – Trash collection in the city of Warsaw for Thanksgiving week will change slightly. Nov. 24, trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 23. For Friday, Nov. 25, trash normally collected on that day will be picked up on...
Elkhart Civic Theatre Announce Auditions For ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
BRISTOL — Auditions for Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” are at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Elkhart Civic Theatre/The Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol. This comedic take on Agatha Christie’s classic...
Anita Cassidy
Anita Cassidy, 84, Ligonier, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born Nov. 5, 1938. On March 5, 1961, she married James Alan Cassidy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Carl) Bailey, North Carolina and Barbara (John) Mazzolini;...
