STEUBEN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the reopening of the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center in time for the holiday travel season. While the main facility will open again for use by noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the new private restroom facility will remain closed at this time. Drivers should also use caution in the area as the contractor will continue to finalize cosmetic features over the next several weeks.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO