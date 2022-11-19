ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

glenarborsun.com

Trey Lauren Springer

A new gift shop opened in Empire last month. Field Trip, offering home goods and apparel, is located on M-22 on the north end of Empire, across the street from Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate. The store carries products from local artisans as well as artisans from around the world. What the items have in common is that they are modern, fun, and unique pieces to add a pop of color and joy to any space. The owners, Trey and Lauren Springer, are a young couple in their early-30s who moved to the area unexpectedly at the beginning of the pandemic.
EMPIRE, MI
glenarborsun.com

Fighting food insecurity

Social justice warriors provide love-infused meals in Leelanau. Photo: 5 Loaves 2 Fish co-founder Michelle White (second from right) believes in social justice through nourishing meals, infused with love. By Abby Chatfield. Sun contributor. For many around Leelanau, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. Villages welcome Santa and...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
glenarborsun.com

Empire artisan marketplace

Visit the Empire Artisan Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. where you’ll find truly unique, quality, handcrafted items—created and sold by local items. The marketplace will feature a great array of items to help kick-start your holiday shopping. Empire holds annual artisan marketplace. Posted by...
EMPIRE, MI
glenarborsun.com

Leland Old Art Building welcomes Sarah Mills as new executive director

Sarah Mills has been selected to lead the Old Art Building (OAB) as its next Executive Director. Mills has worked for the OAB since 2020 and began volunteering there in 2015. She currently serves as the Program Director. Mills’ selection followed a wide search that attracted more than 40 applicants...
LELAND, MI
glenarborsun.com

MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
MANISTEE, MI

