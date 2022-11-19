ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
macaronikid.com

Date Night Ideas: Fancy Japanese Restaurant in Downtown El Paso

Want a date night with your spouse after a long week with the kids? Say no more! Sushi Itto is the perfect place for a date night away from kids. Sushiitto is great for groups, couples, or anyone looking for amazing Japanese cuisine. The restaurant that I’ve decided to review...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses

The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
dallasexpress.com

Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks

A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round

The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima

In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
EL PASO, TX

