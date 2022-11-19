Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
Date Night Ideas: Fancy Japanese Restaurant in Downtown El Paso
Want a date night with your spouse after a long week with the kids? Say no more! Sushi Itto is the perfect place for a date night away from kids. Sushiitto is great for groups, couples, or anyone looking for amazing Japanese cuisine. The restaurant that I’ve decided to review...
Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses
The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces. High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of...
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Families recount tragedies on day of remembrance for traffic victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — November 20 is “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims” a day many may not be familiar with, it is a day which brings awareness of people who were killed or seriously injured on the roadway. It also honors the first...
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
Former Impractical Jokers Star Coming to El Paso In the New Year
As 2023 rolls around, it'll be time for new shows; both concerts AND comedy shows. One of the first comedy shows El Paso will be getting in the new year is happening January 22nd featuring former Impractical Jokers star, Joe Gatto. If you've seen Impractical Jokers, you're familiar with him...
Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks
A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
14-year-old El Paso boy helps those most in need stay warm with 6th annual sock drive
For those of us that grew up with siblings we often times looked up to those older than us for guidance and inspiration. For 14-year-old Evan Lopez this led to creating a yearly sock drive to help those most in need in the El Paso community. "It's been going good...
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima
In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
