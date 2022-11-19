Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Struggling North Texans thankful for food bank giveaways as inflation soars during holidays
DALLAS - This time of year is always busy for food banks across DFW, but they are even busier as inflation continues to have a big impact on grocery bills. Monday was a big day for anyone who needed a little extra help getting food on their tables for the holidays.
fox4news.com
Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank
MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Dallas Foundation Awards $50K Grant to Southern Dallas Nonprofit
The Dallas Foundation, the first community foundation in Texas, has selected the winner of this year's prestigious Pegasus Prize. , a Southern Dallas nonprofit that helps high school students to become workplace-ready using an on-demand, app-based solution. The Pegasus Prize is a $50K social innovation grant and the premier award...
cravedfw
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas
Crave knows many of our readers, especially those in the service industry, are without healthcare. We present an alternative that may be timely for some, and we hope this helps. Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students
North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
aisd.net
Arlington ISD teachers share what they’re thankful for
Our schools are closed this week for the fall break. Everyone in the district has plenty to be thankful for, and we wanted to know what it is. We traveled across the district to talk with students, teachers, staff members and our Board of Trustees to find out what they’re thankful for in 2022.
tpr.org
Thanksgiving Day travel in Texas to include slick roads, gusty winds in some areas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Thanksgiving Day promises to be rainy across much of the state. Rain-slickened roads can be expected around Houston, Dallas,...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library
The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area. Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas
Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
Houston Chronicle
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall
A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
American Airlines to Open Up a New Dallas Hotel But You’re NOT Welcome
In a move that seems to make a lot of sense, American Airlines has announced that they will be opening an exclusive hotel at its Dallas, TX headquarters in '23... but more than likely you'll never be able to stay there. "We're hoping to simplify team members' visiting experience by...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
fox7austin.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
dallasexpress.com
Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents
Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
