Rick and Morty Shouts Out South Park With Surprising Nod
Rick and Morty has returned for the final episodes of the sixth season after a lengthy hiatus, and the series' first episode back made a major shout out to one of South Park's wildest moments! Rick and Morty has plenty of experience with taking on all kinds of wild ideas and situations over the course of its seasons thus far, but the Adult Swim animated series has knowingly been in the shadow of other major adult animated mainstays like The Simpsons, Futurama, and South Park. As the series continues to explore its ideas, it's going to run into an issue where some of its ideas may mirror another series.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Breaks Silence on MCU Future (Exclusive)
With the future very much up in the air for the Spider-Man franchise after No Way Home, much of the speculation has turned toward spinoff movies like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, which seem much further along and more "real" than any rumored sequel featuring Peter Parker himself. During a recent interview in support of Willow, franchise veteran Tony Revolori said that he has not heard anything about a return to the role of Flash Thompson, but that he would love to do it if the opportunity presented itself.
The Walking Dead Star Says Spinoff Will "Complete" Rick and Michonne's Story
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." The story of Rick Grimes and Michonne outlived The Walking Dead — and it's far from over. Sunday's series finale wrapped up the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, ending with the returns of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in a coda doubling as the first look at the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. The all-new series, which reunites Rick and Michonne for an "epic love story" that will reveal what happened to Rick after he disappeared and Michonne's search to find him, is a creative effort between the two actors and showrunner Scott M. Gimple.
Netflix's Mysterious New Thriller Series Dominates Top 10
Netflix has rolled out the latest batch of viewership data, including the Top 10 movies and TV shows on the platform for the week of November 14th to November 20th. In that time frame one show has clearly revealed itself as something Netflix should consider chasing for future programming with the premiere of mystery-thriller 1899 DOMINATING the Top 10 TV shows. Hailing from the creators of Dark, Netflix subscribers have been devouring the TV show and its many twists and turns, propelling it to the #2 TV for the entire week and putting it just behind the #1 series by only a few million hours total. Why is 1899 working so well and how much better is it doing than everything else on Netflix? Let's break it down below.
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
The Walking Dead: Lennie James Wants to Work With Andrew Lincoln Again
Lennie James is a fixture in the universe of The Walking Dead, with his character (Morgan Jones) being prominently featured in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Some of the most-loved episodes of the series featured Morgan interacting with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and if James has his way, he will get one more chance to work with Lincoln again. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the finale celebration for The Walking Dead, James expressed interest in appearing in the upcoming spinoff featuring Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), which is expected to close out the story of the couple at the heart of the original series.
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
Marvel Puts Spider-Man in a Rap Battle With Eminem (Yes, Really)
Spider-Man will be going up a different kind of foe, in a very different kind of battle. Marvel has revealed that Spider-Man vs. Eminem is about to be an actual thing, as the Wall-Crawler will face Slim Shady in a rap battle! Not to worry, though: Spider-Man rapping against Eminem isn't about to be some weird twist in Marvel Universe canon: Instead, an image of Spidey and Eminem facing-off over the mic has been revealed as the variant cover design for Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Legacy #895), which will be launching a new era of Spider-Man stories, and is now on sale!
Power Rangers Pays Tribute to Jason David Frank
Jason David Frank, known to many as the original Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the long running Power Rangers franchise, has died at the age of 49, and Power Rangers itself paid tribute to the hero with some very emotional and kind words. It's hard to really state just how much Frank had an impact on children of a certain generation as not only one of the most iconic villains in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but one of the most iconic heroes in entertainment overall. His loss is a huge one, and it's one that the fans and those closest to Frank will need quite a long time to reflect on.
The Walking Dead Former Star Chandler Riggs Had a Surprising Cameo in the Series Finale
11 seasons of zombies came to an end on Sunday night, as the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on AMC. The series finale had quite a few nods to former characters who departed over the years, many in the form of voiceovers or flashback montages. One former Walking Dead star, however, actually appeared on-screen in a background cameo role. Chandler Riggs, who starred in several seasons as Carl Grimes, made a short comeback for The Walking Dead's final episode.
The Flash Movie Editor Reveals Why DC Film Is "Worth the Wait"
After years upon years of being in the works, The Flash movie is currently on track to be released next year, bringing the journey of DC's Scarlet Speedster to the big screen. The film has already had a fair amount of anticipation and speculation surrounding it, between the return of Michael Keaton's take on Bruce Wayne / Batman, and the film's overall place in the ever-evolving DC universe. A brief teaser trailer during last year's DC FanDome teased exactly what the film has in store, including the revelation that franchise star Ezra Miller will be playing two incarnations of Barry Allen in the film — and according to the film's editor, Paul Machliss, the technology used to bring that to life could be part of the reason why the film has more recently been delayed.
Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022
After rolling out the complete list of new content coming to Netflix in December, the streaming service has also given us the bad news and revealed the titles that will be departing next month as well. Luckily for subscribers the list of titles that will be unavailable throughout the month isn't that extensive and the bulk of the content that is departing will still be available for the entire month and will only leave on January 1st, 2023.
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
Robert Downey Jr's New Bald Look Has DC Fans Casting Him as Lex Luthor
After Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. shaved his head for a new HBO series titled The Sympathizer, DC fans realized the new bald look would make him the perfect Lex Luthor. Of course, facial hair became one of Robert Downey Jr.'s trademark looks as Tony Stark, the billionaire playboy philanthropist that also moonlights as Iron Man. Downey famously retired from playing Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing himself to stop the Mad Titan Thanos. While fans wait to see if Robert Downey Jr. is truly done as Iron Man, his new bald look is enough to send fanboys wild as the new DC Universe Lex Luthor.
