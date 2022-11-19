ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

CougsDaily

BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers

We've reached the part of the recruiting calendar where teams will begin extending preferred walk-on (PWO) offers. Walk-ons have played an important role for BYU, especially during the Sitake era. Given the added depth that BYU will need in the Big 12, continuing to find walk-ons that can compete at the FBS level will be important to BYU's success.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

What Stanford Coach David Shaw Said About BYU, Late Kickoff

PROVO, Utah – For only the third time, BYU football will face the Stanford Cardinal. It’s the first meeting for BYU against a Stanford team led by head coach David Shaw. Shaw has been the head coach of Stanford since 2011. He’s compiled 96 wins during his tenure, but this season has not been one of his better seasons on The Farm. Stanford rolls into the regular season finale against BYU with a 3-8 record.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Nickelback Malone Mataele Will Enter The Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s that time of year where football student-athletes will be making the hard decision- do I stay, or do I go? For Utah nickelback Malone Mataele, the decision is to go as he announced late Monday on his Twitter. The NCAA Transfer Portal opens up on December 5th and Mataele plans to put his name in.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Heads To Bahamas For Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

PROVO, Utah – The most formidable challenge for BYU basketball to date awaits as they prepare to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place in the Bahamas, has emerged over the past decade as one of the top multi-team events in college basketball.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

PK: Utah Football Could Not Get It Done This Season

EUGENE, Ore. – Spin it any way you want, but there’s only one conclusion when evaluating this season for the Utah football program. Barring any shenanigans in next week’s games, the Utes won’t get the opportunity to defend their Pac-12 championships in two weeks. Harsh as it sounds, slap the label of disappointment on this year’s team.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Beats Green Bay At Jamaica Classic

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team took down the Green Bay Phoenix to earn a victory at the Jamaica Classic tournament. The Wolverines and Phoenix played at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Sunday, November 20. UVU beat Green Bay,...
OREM, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New restaurants continuing to open at pace in Utah

If you’re feeling a little drubbed after recent weeks, you’re alone. The preceding fortnight has been punch after smack after whack, and I’m sure there are more I’ve missed. With that in mind, time for some brighter news. Amidst all the current heavyweights hitting the canvas, there’s still plenty of eager newcomers champing for a bout. O.k. enough torturing of that particular metaphor. Here’s the latest on what’s new and next on the Utah dining scene.
UTAH STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

The Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake in nationally expanding Swig￼

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

