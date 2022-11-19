Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers
We've reached the part of the recruiting calendar where teams will begin extending preferred walk-on (PWO) offers. Walk-ons have played an important role for BYU, especially during the Sitake era. Given the added depth that BYU will need in the Big 12, continuing to find walk-ons that can compete at the FBS level will be important to BYU's success.
kslsports.com
What Stanford Coach David Shaw Said About BYU, Late Kickoff
PROVO, Utah – For only the third time, BYU football will face the Stanford Cardinal. It’s the first meeting for BYU against a Stanford team led by head coach David Shaw. Shaw has been the head coach of Stanford since 2011. He’s compiled 96 wins during his tenure, but this season has not been one of his better seasons on The Farm. Stanford rolls into the regular season finale against BYU with a 3-8 record.
kslsports.com
Utah Nickelback Malone Mataele Will Enter The Transfer Portal
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s that time of year where football student-athletes will be making the hard decision- do I stay, or do I go? For Utah nickelback Malone Mataele, the decision is to go as he announced late Monday on his Twitter. The NCAA Transfer Portal opens up on December 5th and Mataele plans to put his name in.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Heads To Bahamas For Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
PROVO, Utah – The most formidable challenge for BYU basketball to date awaits as they prepare to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place in the Bahamas, has emerged over the past decade as one of the top multi-team events in college basketball.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Puts Up A Fight, Gets The Job Done Against Georgia Tech
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball had to fight for it, but ultimately walked away with the win against Georgia Tech 68-64. Much like their game against Sam Houston last week, the Utes had to battle and overcome turnovers, but ultimately overcame the adversity to get the win. Utah got off...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Roll ‘Bama, Move Up In The Latest Polls
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball inked their fifth win of the season rolling Alabama, 93-86, and moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Polls. Before taking on the Crimson Tide, the Utes earned a No. 17 ranking before going on to prove once again they belong there.
kslsports.com
PK: Utah Football Could Not Get It Done This Season
EUGENE, Ore. – Spin it any way you want, but there’s only one conclusion when evaluating this season for the Utah football program. Barring any shenanigans in next week’s games, the Utes won’t get the opportunity to defend their Pac-12 championships in two weeks. Harsh as it sounds, slap the label of disappointment on this year’s team.
Triple overtime for high school football final
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Despite Park City High’s absence from the 5A finals of the football season on Friday night, the teams took the matchup to and through three […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Beats Green Bay At Jamaica Classic
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team took down the Green Bay Phoenix to earn a victory at the Jamaica Classic tournament. The Wolverines and Phoenix played at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Sunday, November 20. UVU beat Green Bay,...
gastronomicslc.com
New restaurants continuing to open at pace in Utah
If you’re feeling a little drubbed after recent weeks, you’re alone. The preceding fortnight has been punch after smack after whack, and I’m sure there are more I’ve missed. With that in mind, time for some brighter news. Amidst all the current heavyweights hitting the canvas, there’s still plenty of eager newcomers champing for a bout. O.k. enough torturing of that particular metaphor. Here’s the latest on what’s new and next on the Utah dining scene.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
A big milestone in Utah’s bid for another Olympics will only last 50 minutes. See what’s happening here
Utah’s bid for another Olympics is shifting into high gear. A delegation that includes Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn will make a case for hosting the 2030 Winter Games to the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission.
Riverton taqueria feeds stomachs, souls
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noe Martinez decided to follow his dream and start a small business. He and his wife Claudia sold their home, bought a food truck, named it TacoMania and started selling tacos.
Bills to mandate clergy report abuses will return to the Utah State Legislature
Bills that remove priest-penitent privilege when it comes to disclosures of child abuse will be run in the upcoming legislative session.
utahbusiness.com
The Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake in nationally expanding Swig￼
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.
ksl.com
Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout
SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
