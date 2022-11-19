Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
14news.com
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
14news.com
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was found dead in a Spencer County. Deputies say the body of 56-year-old Bret Fulks, was found on the side of the road in Eureka. Officials say he was deceased when they found him. They say...
WTVW
West Franklin Road crash kills two, injures one
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is in Posey County at a car crash on West Franklin Road. The road is currently shut down to traffic. There seems to be a lot of first responders on the scene. Posey County Dispatch tells us 1 person was transported from...
14news.com
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
14news.com
Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location. Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday. They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings...
Uniontown fire claims one life
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
14news.com
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on US 41 for railroad crossing repair
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 41 near Evansville. According to a press release, beginning on Wednesday, November 30 crews will close the right lane of US 41 southbound. They say the closure will happen at the railroad crossing along the...
14news.com
City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper is closing 3rd Street at the intersection of Newton Street on Monday. Officials say it will be closed between Main and Newton Street. The closure is due to crews installing storm-sewer infrastructure. Officials say traffic will be rerouted onto 2nd Street, and...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
wevv.com
Man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Highway 41 in Evansville
A 35-year-old Evansville man is dead after being hit by a driver on Highway 41. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that 35-year-old Herbert Moore died at the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to authorities, Moore was hit by a driver on Highway 41 near Washington...
EPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning. We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not […]
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
wevv.com
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
14news.com
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
