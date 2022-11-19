ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kslsports.com

BYU Opens Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Against USC

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball opens its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against the USC Trojans on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday evening and have settled into the Atlantis Resort. BYU basketball is no stranger to facing an Andy Enfield USC team in a non-conference...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-6A Football Championship Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah high school football season is over with champions being crowned in 1A-6A, along with eight-player football. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the championship games in all classifications. For a full breakdown of the championship games, check out the...
UTAH STATE
247Sports

COMMITMENT: CB Jermod McCoy Commits to Oregon State

After a relatively slow fall recruiting, Oregon State is ramping up their efforts as the Early Signing Period draws near. This morning the Beavers added a commitment from Jermod McCoy, from Whitehouse, Texas. McCoy has been on the Beavers radar since the spring, but a visit for the Cal game...
CORVALLIS, OR
kslsports.com

Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools

Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Heads To Bahamas For Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

PROVO, Utah – The most formidable challenge for BYU basketball to date awaits as they prepare to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place in the Bahamas, has emerged over the past decade as one of the top multi-team events in college basketball.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Pulls Away Late In Battle Of Wildcats In Vegas

OGDEN, Utah – A late 14-1 run turned a nip and tuck battle into a runaway as Weber State knocked off Abilene Christian in Las Vegas. Playing the second night of three straight games in the Vegas 4 Tournament, Weber State (3-2) took on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-3) on Tuesday, November 22.
ABILENE, TX
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Beats Green Bay At Jamaica Classic

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team took down the Green Bay Phoenix to earn a victory at the Jamaica Classic tournament. The Wolverines and Phoenix played at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Sunday, November 20. UVU beat Green Bay,...
OREM, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead

A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Community Policy