‘Sometimes it’s just not your night’: Why did Utah QB Cam Rising struggle against Oregon?
Sporting a brace on his left knee, Cam Rising wasn’t himself against Oregon, completing 21 of 38 passes for 170 yards and three interceptions.
kslsports.com
The Utes Dropped After Poor Performance Against Oregon In The Latest CFP Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- Much like the AP Top 25 on Sunday, the Utes dropped in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings after a poor performance over the weekend against Oregon. Utah comes into this week’s rankings at No. 14. The Utes were ranked No. 10 heading into last week,...
On his 63rd birthday, Kyle Whittingham discusses Pac-12 title game, loss to Oregon
What Utah coach Kyle Whittingham saw as his team’s biggest deficiencies against the Oregon Ducks, which made the Utes path to Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas much more difficult
kslsports.com
BYU Opens Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Against USC
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball opens its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against the USC Trojans on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday evening and have settled into the Atlantis Resort. BYU basketball is no stranger to facing an Andy Enfield USC team in a non-conference...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-6A Football Championship Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah high school football season is over with champions being crowned in 1A-6A, along with eight-player football. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the championship games in all classifications. For a full breakdown of the championship games, check out the...
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Puts Up A Fight, Gets The Job Done Against Georgia Tech
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball had to fight for it, but ultimately walked away with the win against Georgia Tech 68-64. Much like their game against Sam Houston last week, the Utes had to battle and overcome turnovers, but ultimately overcame the adversity to get the win. Utah got off...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Roll ‘Bama, Move Up In The Latest Polls
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball inked their fifth win of the season rolling Alabama, 93-86, and moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Polls. Before taking on the Crimson Tide, the Utes earned a No. 17 ranking before going on to prove once again they belong there.
kslsports.com
Week 13: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the 2022 regular season of college football is sadly here, but it includes three FBS contests with a lot on the line, as well as an FCS postseason game. Following a disappointing loss on the road to the Oregon Ducks, the...
As of now, which bowl is Utah projected to play in?
The Utes could end up in the Holiday Bowl — or perhaps the Las Vegas Bowl.
COMMITMENT: CB Jermod McCoy Commits to Oregon State
After a relatively slow fall recruiting, Oregon State is ramping up their efforts as the Early Signing Period draws near. This morning the Beavers added a commitment from Jermod McCoy, from Whitehouse, Texas. McCoy has been on the Beavers radar since the spring, but a visit for the Cal game...
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
Tri-City Herald
Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools
Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Heads To Bahamas For Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
PROVO, Utah – The most formidable challenge for BYU basketball to date awaits as they prepare to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place in the Bahamas, has emerged over the past decade as one of the top multi-team events in college basketball.
kslsports.com
Weber State Pulls Away Late In Battle Of Wildcats In Vegas
OGDEN, Utah – A late 14-1 run turned a nip and tuck battle into a runaway as Weber State knocked off Abilene Christian in Las Vegas. Playing the second night of three straight games in the Vegas 4 Tournament, Weber State (3-2) took on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-3) on Tuesday, November 22.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Beats Green Bay At Jamaica Classic
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team took down the Green Bay Phoenix to earn a victory at the Jamaica Classic tournament. The Wolverines and Phoenix played at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Sunday, November 20. UVU beat Green Bay,...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
thatoregonlife.com
Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead
A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
