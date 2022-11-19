ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Te6XT_0jH51FQk00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.

According to U.Va. Police , around midday on Saturday, Nov. 19, the university received a threatening email related to the planned memorial service at John Paul Jones arena that will take place on Saturday afternoon. The memorial is meant to honor the victims killed and injured in the mass shooting on the school’s campus that took place on Sunday, Nov. 13.

U.Va. community to honor victims of deadly shooting in memorial service Saturday night

U.Va. Police stated that the memorial will go on as planned, but the department is taking all measures to ensure the safety of those on campus and those attending the memorial. U.Va. has also arranged for enhanced security around in and around the arena.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity to notify law enforcement and campus security immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

City council reacts to UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council held its first meeting since last week's tragedy on the University of Virginia Grounds. Each councilor had something to say. After a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Lloyd Snook read a letter he...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service

The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
NEW MARKET, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crozet resident killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
CROZET, VA
virginia.edu

UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy

In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
STAUNTON, VA
GW Hatchet

Staff Editorial: After the tragic shooting at UVA, where do we go from here?

Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Robb and countless others – for as long as the members of this editorial board have been alive, school shootings have cast a shadow over our education. And now, this violence has continued into our college years. Last Sunday, a student allegedly killed three and injured two other students at the University of Virginia as they returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy