Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a very humbling 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys in Minneapolis last Sunday. Kirk Cousins and the offense could not get anything going. The Vikings Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots is not likely to be much easier. The Patriots boast one of the league’s best defenses. They lead the NFL in a number of defensive categories. That is sure to make things interesting as the Vikings look to get back on track this week.
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury...
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s responses to question about Alabama football future after Auburn game
Alabama football is going to miss out on the CFP Playoff after already losing twice in 2022. That’s a huge disappointment for a team who is usually one of the last four left in the country. Ahead of the Iron Bowl against Auburn this weekend, star quarterback Bryce Young and standout linebacker Will Anderson refused […] The post Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s responses to question about Alabama football future after Auburn game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
3 biggest Michigan concerns heading into Ohio State clash
It is all there for the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday when they travel to Columbus to take on their archrival Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams come into the game with 11-0 records, and the winner will clinch the Big Ten East Division title and earn a spot in the conference title game. But there’s a […] The post 3 biggest Michigan concerns heading into Ohio State clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day, Ohio State football out to avenge ‘scars’ from 2021 Michigan loss
Ohio State football suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Michigan last season. Ryan Day is aiming to lead the Buckeyes to a rebound victory this year against their rival. Day commented on Ohio State’s motivation ahead of their upcoming clash with the Wolverines following last year’s defeat, per ESPN. “I think you’re shaped […] The post Ryan Day, Ohio State football out to avenge ‘scars’ from 2021 Michigan loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Penn State football gets hopeful injury updates on 2 top NFL Draft prospects
Penn State football has thrived to the tune of a 9-2 record, thanks in large part to stars and top NFL Draft prospects on both sides of the ball, namely offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Unfortunately, both Fashanu and Porter have been sidelined for the last few games, leaving holes on […] The post Penn State football gets hopeful injury updates on 2 top NFL Draft prospects appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU football’s Sonny Dykes throws Max Duggan’s hat in the ring for Heisman Trophy
TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes believes quarterback Max Duggan should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, per Steven Johnson. “Sonny Dykes says Max Duggan deserves to be a Heisman finalist and in New York for the ceremony. Says if you watch TCU play, you can’t help, but notice what he means to the team,” […] The post TCU football’s Sonny Dykes throws Max Duggan’s hat in the ring for Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS
Deion Sanders has led the Jackson State Tigers to their first unbeaten season in program history, a monumental feat that has seen his hat thrown into the ring for seemingly every vacant college football coaching job in the FBS. Sanders has been linked to Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado and South Florida, to name a few. Given […] The post Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh deflects blame for disrespectful 2021 Ohio State comments
Jim Harbaugh recently called Ohio State football a tough team, per Bill Rabinowitz. The Michigan football head coach’s comments were in reference to last season, when a Michigan coach questioned the Buckeyes’ toughness. Ohio State had previously dominated Michigan prior to the Wolverines’ massive victory against the Buckeyes last season. The rivals are set to […] The post Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh deflects blame for disrespectful 2021 Ohio State comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision
Alabama football former 5-star running back Trey Sanders is reportedly entering the transfer portal, per The Athletic’s Max Olson. Olson also reports that Sanders had 528 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns during his Crimson Tide career. Alabama is known as one of the best college football recruiting programs in the nation. Nick Saban’s ability to […] The post Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ message to teammates after loss to Falcons makes him anti-Zach Wilson
Two players with polar-opposite responses to nearly the same situation in Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Jets signal caller Zach Wilson will face off for the first time in their young careers this Sunday. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team’s defense in the locker...
Buckeyes star defender announces 2023 NFL Draft decision
Ohio State Buckeyes junior safety Ronnie Hickman announced his intent to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from Ohio State football beat writer Dan Hope. “Everyone’s clock starts ticking at a certain point,” Ronnie Hickman told the Columbus Dispatch. “At some point it’s going to be time for everyone […] The post Buckeyes star defender announces 2023 NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Tennessee people most to blame for loss to South Carolina
Well then! Tennessee football has officially been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after a 63-31 drubbing at the hands of South Carolina. That’s not even mentioning the long-term ramifications of this loss, after Hendon Hooker was announced to have torn his ACL, potentially leaving Tennessee vulnerable next week against a Vanderbilt team playing for bowl eligibility at home.
David Shaw reveals perfect motivation for Stanford football to beat BYU despite bowl inelegibility
The Stanford Cardinal haven’t been to a bowl game since 2018. That streak will continue this year, with Stanford football not being bowl-eligible again. And with just one more game remaining on their schedule before plunging into vacation, Cardinal head coach David Shaw still sees motivation in his team to win its assignment this coming […] The post David Shaw reveals perfect motivation for Stanford football to beat BYU despite bowl inelegibility appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I feel responsible’: Vikings vet shoulders blame for embarrassing loss at home vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings got humbled Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys at home, as they absorbed a 40-3 defeat. That was just the second loss of the season for the Vikings, but it felt like a painful blow to the stomach, considering the manner in which they got absolutely dominated in their own territory by Dallas.
Deion Sanders’ 3 best college football coaching destinations, ranked
The 2022 college football season is nearing its end, which means the offseason isn’t too far behind. This offseason figures be an eventful one, with recruiting and transfers sure to dominate the headlines. Though, the coaching carousel will be even more intriguing, and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is among the hottest coaching prospects […] The post Deion Sanders’ 3 best college football coaching destinations, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0