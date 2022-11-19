ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a very humbling 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys in Minneapolis last Sunday. Kirk Cousins and the offense could not get anything going. The Vikings Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots is not likely to be much easier. The Patriots boast one of the league’s best defenses. They lead the NFL in a number of defensive categories. That is sure to make things interesting as the Vikings look to get back on track this week.
Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s responses to question about Alabama football future after Auburn game

Alabama football is going to miss out on the CFP Playoff after already losing twice in 2022. That’s a huge disappointment for a team who is usually one of the last four left in the country. Ahead of the Iron Bowl against Auburn this weekend, star quarterback Bryce Young and standout linebacker Will Anderson refused […] The post Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s responses to question about Alabama football future after Auburn game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 biggest Michigan concerns heading into Ohio State clash

It is all there for the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday when they travel to Columbus to take on their archrival Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams come into the game with 11-0 records, and the winner will clinch the Big Ten East Division title and earn a spot in the conference title game. But there’s a […] The post 3 biggest Michigan concerns heading into Ohio State clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day, Ohio State football out to avenge ‘scars’ from 2021 Michigan loss

Ohio State football suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Michigan last season. Ryan Day is aiming to lead the Buckeyes to a rebound victory this year against their rival. Day commented on Ohio State’s motivation ahead of their upcoming clash with the Wolverines following last year’s defeat, per ESPN. “I think you’re shaped […] The post Ryan Day, Ohio State football out to avenge ‘scars’ from 2021 Michigan loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Penn State football gets hopeful injury updates on 2 top NFL Draft prospects

Penn State football has thrived to the tune of a 9-2 record, thanks in large part to stars and top NFL Draft prospects on both sides of the ball, namely offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Unfortunately, both Fashanu and Porter have been sidelined for the last few games, leaving holes on […] The post Penn State football gets hopeful injury updates on 2 top NFL Draft prospects appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU football’s Sonny Dykes throws Max Duggan’s hat in the ring for Heisman Trophy

TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes believes quarterback Max Duggan should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, per Steven Johnson. “Sonny Dykes says Max Duggan deserves to be a Heisman finalist and in New York for the ceremony. Says if you watch TCU play, you can’t help, but notice what he means to the team,” […] The post TCU football’s Sonny Dykes throws Max Duggan’s hat in the ring for Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS

Deion Sanders has led the Jackson State Tigers to their first unbeaten season in program history, a monumental feat that has seen his hat thrown into the ring for seemingly every vacant college football coaching job in the FBS. Sanders has been linked to Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado and South Florida, to name a few. Given […] The post Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh deflects blame for disrespectful 2021 Ohio State comments

Jim Harbaugh recently called Ohio State football a tough team, per Bill Rabinowitz. The Michigan football head coach’s comments were in reference to last season, when a Michigan coach questioned the Buckeyes’ toughness. Ohio State had previously dominated Michigan prior to the Wolverines’ massive victory against the Buckeyes last season. The rivals are set to […] The post Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh deflects blame for disrespectful 2021 Ohio State comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision

Alabama football former 5-star running back Trey Sanders is reportedly entering the transfer portal, per The Athletic’s Max Olson. Olson also reports that Sanders had 528 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns during his Crimson Tide career. Alabama is known as one of the best college football recruiting programs in the nation. Nick Saban’s ability to […] The post Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buckeyes star defender announces 2023 NFL Draft decision

Ohio State Buckeyes junior safety Ronnie Hickman announced his intent to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from Ohio State football beat writer Dan Hope. “Everyone’s clock starts ticking at a certain point,” Ronnie Hickman told the Columbus Dispatch. “At some point it’s going to be time for everyone […] The post Buckeyes star defender announces 2023 NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Tennessee people most to blame for loss to South Carolina

Well then! Tennessee football has officially been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after a 63-31 drubbing at the hands of South Carolina. That’s not even mentioning the long-term ramifications of this loss, after Hendon Hooker was announced to have torn his ACL, potentially leaving Tennessee vulnerable next week against a Vanderbilt team playing for bowl eligibility at home.
David Shaw reveals perfect motivation for Stanford football to beat BYU despite bowl inelegibility

The Stanford Cardinal haven’t been to a bowl game since 2018. That streak will continue this year, with Stanford football not being bowl-eligible again. And with just one more game remaining on their schedule before plunging into vacation, Cardinal head coach David Shaw still sees motivation in his team to win its assignment this coming […] The post David Shaw reveals perfect motivation for Stanford football to beat BYU despite bowl inelegibility appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders’ 3 best college football coaching destinations, ranked

The 2022 college football season is nearing its end, which means the offseason isn’t too far behind. This offseason figures be an eventful one, with recruiting and transfers sure to dominate the headlines. Though, the coaching carousel will be even more intriguing, and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is among the hottest coaching prospects […] The post Deion Sanders’ 3 best college football coaching destinations, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
