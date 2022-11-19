Read full article on original website
Shooting Weddings With the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Lens
Shooting weddings is stressful, mostly because you only have one opportunity to really make your clients happy. That being the case, you need to use gear that you can rely on to get you exactly what you and the client envision. Does the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM lens fit into that category?
Playing with Light...again.
Easy enough to execute. Just place a glass object on a Tablet that is displaying an light pattern. The first is an in-camera triple exposure of a Cruet (oil and vinegar dispenser for those peasants out there...like me). Second is the top of a glass butter dish upside down and...
How to Extract the Color Grade From an Image and Apply It to Another
Few things can more dramatically impact the mood and feel of an image than the color grade. We all have favorite color grades, whether from photos or movies. Thankfully, Photoshop has some nifty built-in tools that allow you to easily copy the color grade from one image and apply it to another, and this excellent video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
How to Quickly Remove Flyaway Hairs on a Subject's Face in Photoshop
One of the most common and annoying issues portrait photographers will have to deal with is flyaway hairs, which can be particularly distracting when they run across your subject's face. Nonetheless, you can get rid of them quickly and convincingly using Photoshop, and this great video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
