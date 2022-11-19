ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golobos.com

Announcement Regarding UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced that in consultation with UNM’s campus administration and the administration of New Mexico State University, the men’s basketball game between the Lobos and the NMSU Aggies that was to have taken place on November 19 at The Pit, and the subsequent return game slated for December 3 at the Pan American Center will not be played and have been canceled.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Franklin named USTFCCCA Mountain Region Coach of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three days after leading New Mexico’s women’s cross country team to a runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships, head coach Joe Franklin has been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Mountain Region Coach of the Year. Franklin,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
universitystar.com

Women's basketball drops first game of the season

The Texas State women’s basketball team (3-1) lost its first game of the season 72-68 in an overtime loss that went down to the wire against the University of Texas at El Paso (4-0). Both teams came into the matchup undefeated, and it was clear that energy was high...
EL PASO, TX
golobos.com

Lobos Take on CSU in Finale at Ft. Collins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One left, and it features a 2-9 Lobo team against a 2-9 Colorado State team on national television on a Friday afternoon on Black Friday. One might think that isn’t all that enticing, but this should be a football game that is ripe with story lines, and ripe with a chance for each team to enter the offseason on a winning note.
FORT COLLINS, CO
golobos.com

Lobo Women’s Golf Signs Ciara Rushmer to 2023 Recruiting Class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico women’s golf program announced today that Ciara Rushmer has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Lobos next season. A native of Essex, England, she will be a member of the 2023-24 freshman class for the Lobos. “Ciara is one...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: NMSU release Q&A addressing weekend incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning. Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM talks campus security following deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are new questions surrounding campus security following the deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus over the weekend. “Our entire community is devastated by this occurrence,” said Cinnamon Blair, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for UNM. “This isn’t a common occurrence.” Police say the shooting stemmed from the UNM-NMSU […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Exponent

New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death

A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

