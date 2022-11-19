Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: E.T. Adventure ‘At Home’ Merchandise Lands at Universal Studios Japan
Phone home! Or phone Osaka at least, to see a new line of E.T.-themed merchandise which has landed at Universal Studios Japan! It’s quite a shocker to see new E.T. merchandise here in Osaka, as the ride closed more than a decade ago to be replaced with Space Fantasy: The Ride. So let’s head out to San Francisco Candies and check out the new items!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Discounts Now Being Offered to Disney Vacation Club Members for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
In a (not-so-surprising) turn of events, the first discount has been released for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Disney Vacation Club Members are receiving e-mails offering 30% off original Points Chart values on select cruises. Bookings can be made with points or a combination of points and cash. This offer...
WDW News Today
Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Battle of the Heroes’ Legacy Lightsaber Set Arrives at Disneyland
The limited edition Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber set first released to Disney+ subscribers is now available to all guests at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set – Limited Edition...
WDW News Today
New Mickey, Minnie, Avengers, Grogu, and More MagicBand+ Come to Disneyland Resort
Several new MagicBand+ designs have arrived at Disneyland Resort since the new service debuted a few weeks ago. This is on top of the assortment we found just yesterday!. We found these new designs in TomorrowLanding and throughout Disneyland Resort. Celebrate MagicBand+ – $44.99. This colorful MagicBand+ reads “Celebrate”...
WDW News Today
Details on Bob Iger’s Return to Disney & Bob Chapek’s Firing, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Discounts for Disney Vacation Club, Genie+ Prices Hit New High, and More: Daily Recap (11/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 22.
WDW News Today
New Bambi Merchandise Including Ear Headband Now On Sale at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has a new collection of Bambi merchandise available for the film’s 80th anniversary this year. We found this collection in Disney Clothiers. This mug has a rounded brown bottom. The rest is white stoneware with an all-over pattern of Bambi. Flower & Thumper Socks – $16.99.
WDW News Today
Center Street Refurbishment Complete at Magic Kingdom
The Center Street refurbishment has been completed at Magic Kingdom. All barriers have been taken down, and the entire road is accessible to guests. The work has been ongoing since mid-May. The brick pavers and curbs were all torn away and replaced during that time. The street partially reopened earlier...
WDW News Today
Fab 50 Statue Holiday Sound Effects Being Turned on at Walt Disney World
Holiday sound effects are starting to be turned on at the Disney Fab 50 statues throughout Walt Disney World Resort. We checked on all of the statues in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday. These sound effects can be activated by waving a MagicBand+ at the statues. Some have several phrases...
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Arrive at Disneyland Resort
While visiting the Disneyland Resort, we came across some nifty new MagicBand+ designs. We found these at the MagicBand+ kiosk at the Disneyland parking structure. We also found some of these designs available for sale on shopDisney.com. C-3PO and R2-D2 MagicBand+ – Star Wars – $44.99. This MagicBand+...
WDW News Today
Super Mario ‘It’s Snow Time!’ Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
While not really connected to the holiday festivities over in Super Nintendo World, the Mario Store near the front of Universal Studios Japan is chock full of its own holiday line! Themed to a snowfall in the Mushroom Kingdom, snow-topped ? Blocks and Super Mushrooms abound in the new “It’s Snow Time!” merchandise.
WDW News Today
Repainting Continues, New Concept Art Wall Installed for Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort
Once again, we’re checking in to see how the transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel is progressing. It was only back in September, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, that Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an update on the reimagining of this Disneyland Resort hotel. He announced to fans that the new resort would be known as Pixar Place Hotel.
WDW News Today
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
WDW News Today
New Spinners and Grogu Wand Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Three new hand-held fans and a Grogu glow wand are available at Disneyland Resort. The fans can be found at carts, including the one outside The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure in Disney California Adventure. The Grogu wand was in Star Trader at Disneyland Park. Mickey Fan –...
WDW News Today
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022
Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade Joins Returning Gingerbread Bundt Cake and More at Disneyland
A new Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade is joining the returning Holiday Cake and Gingerbread Bundt Cake at Plaza Inn for the holidays at Disneyland. Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles. This is the weakest gingerbread cake we’ve had so far, but only by default....
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Prices Reach New Record Highs Ahead of the Holidays
The prices for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane access at select attractions have seen dramatic increases today at Walt Disney World. As we approach Thanksgiving, the price of Genie+ has jumped to $29 per person after a previous high of $22. Individual Lightning Lane access for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now $25 per person. These are record highs and also mark the first time that Genie+ is more expensive than Lightning Lane for Rise of the Resistance.
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Treats Now Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has rolled out some delicious holiday treats at the GCH Holiday Cart and GCH Craftsman Grill, so naturally we headed down to try them all!. First up, here’s everything available at the cart. Holiday Cookie Box – $24. This box includes an assortment...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Treats for Santa Cart for 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
If you have an appetite like old Saint Nick, you may want to visit the Treats for Santa Cart during the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Menu for Treats for Santa at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. Cookie Decorating Kit – $10. Beverages:. 🆕...
Comments / 0