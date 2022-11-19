Phone home! Or phone Osaka at least, to see a new line of E.T.-themed merchandise which has landed at Universal Studios Japan! It’s quite a shocker to see new E.T. merchandise here in Osaka, as the ride closed more than a decade ago to be replaced with Space Fantasy: The Ride. So let’s head out to San Francisco Candies and check out the new items!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO