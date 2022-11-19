Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Former Raw Star Returns To NXT With New Gimmick
A former Monday Night Raw star has returned to his roots in NXT and shed his previous gimmick from his time on WWE’s main roster. On the 22nd of November edition of NXT, Wes Lee defended his North American Championship in the main event against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Lee came out on top, retaining his title but his celebration was cut short by Dijak, who attacked the champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
tjrwrestling.net
SCRYPTS Debuts In NXT
SCRYPTS finally made his debut on NXT television on the 22nd of November and he appears to be a repackaged former Raw star and multiple-time champion. For weeks, vignettes have aired on NXT television promising the debut of the mysterious SCRYPTS and now fans have got a taste of just what he has to offer on the white and gold brand as he made his in-ring debut. The acrobatic newcomer to the brand made quick work of Guru Raaj, defeating him in just over a minute.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Eddie Kingston Makes AEW Better
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has discussed what it’s like working with Eddie Kingston and why he believes Kingston makes AEW better. Eddie Kingston burst into AEW back in 2020, answering Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for his TNT Championship. Kingston was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning that gold but in the two-and-a-half years since the proud New Yorker has become one of the most popular stars on the company’s roster. Kingston headlined his first AEW pay-per-view at Full Gear 2020 when he lost to Jon Moxley in a match for the AEW World Title.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Recalls Rivalry That Pushed Him Emotionally
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opened up about the very personal rivalry with cousin Jey Uso that really pushed him on an emotional level. For over 800 days and counting, Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion after winning the title at the Payback 2020 Premium Live Event when the company ran their shows at the ThunderDome due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Reacts To Ricky Steamboat Wrestling One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has given his thoughts on Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat lacing up his boots one last time at the age of 69. Steamboat has not stepped inside a wrestling ring in anger since 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft and AEW star Trent in WWE developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. But that is going to change.
tjrwrestling.net
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Added To Great Muta’s Retirement Match
A former champion in AEW will be part of one of the biggest matches in Japanese wrestling history when he teams with The Great Muta in his final match. Sting has rolled back the years since joining AEW in late 2020, competing in tag team bouts primarily with Darby Allin and remaining undefeated in the company at the age of 63.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage Update On Karl Anderson’s Future With NJPW
Karl Anderson has confirmed he will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling to defend his NEVER Openweight Title, but a report says more might be to come. Karl Anderson was still NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion when he made his shocking return to WWE on the October 10th, 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw alongside long-time tag team partner Luke Gallows. Anderson was scheduled to defend his championship for New Japan on the 5th of November against Hikuleo but he pulled out of the bout, claiming NJPW had not gone through the proper channels to ensure his appearance.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Addresses Potential ROH Weekly Show
After All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Full Gear pay-per-view event, Tony Khan spoke about multiple topics at the post-show media scrum, including television programming for Ring of Honor (ROH) — Khan said that the promotion deserves better than just being streamed on YouTube. Tony Khan, who is the owner...
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed
A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Claims Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With WWE Star
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar allegedly refused to work with a top WWE Superstar according to company SVP, Road Dogg. In late 2017, Survivor Series was going to be the battleground once again between Raw and SmackDown with brand supremacy on the line. As part of the festivities, a bout was scheduled between Raw’s Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and SmackDown’s WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. But that bout never happened.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Reacts To Will Ospreay’s Hayabusa Mask Tribute During Latest NJPW Show
After Will Ospreay paid tribute to Hayabusa at the NJPW and STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Chris Jericho has weighed in with his opinion. For Will Ospreay’s IWGP United States Championship defense against Shota Umino this weekend, The United Empire member headed to the ring wearing a custom Hayabusa mask which was donned in his stable’s colors. He would go on to explain the significance of the mask to him and how the tribute came about on social media.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts AEW Full Gear Match As “Unwatchable”
Jim Cornette has torn into a match from AEW Full Gear that he was far from a fan of, claiming it was full of “middle school cheerleading routines.”. The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks made their hotly anticipated return to AEW at Full Gear where they challenged Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship. The Elite originally won the title at All Out but were stripped of the gold as a result of their part in the alleged backstage fight that took place after the show involving CM Punk.
