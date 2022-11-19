Read full article on original website
JUDGE IN TEXAS NIXES ALEX JONES' BID FOR LOWER PUNISHMENT. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says she will not lower the nearly $50 million punishment levied against Infowars host Alex Jones. The award was imposed by a jury in a civil lawsuit accusing Jones of defaming families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. He claimed the shooting was a hoax and the parents were “crisis actors.” Jones defaulted on the main case by refusing to give the court the information it demanded, so the only issue was how much he'd have to pay. There was concern that the award may not hold up under Texas law. But the judge's decision makes the order more likely to survive. All told, Jones has been ordered to pay $1.44 billion to satisfy defamation and punitive damages against him. He says he doesn't have that kind of money.
Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday, in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.
