CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council resumed its talk of whether to support the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbines. While the City Council in September indicated in a 7–2 straw poll vote that it was in favor of pursuing space on Fort Caspar grounds for construction of the sculpture designed by artist Chris Navarro, opposition to moving ahead with that site for the Stonehenge-themed art installation from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission appears to have changed the prevailing opinion of the council.

CASPER, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO