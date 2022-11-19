ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar and Ruth Boyles remembered with a scholarship in their honor

A scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles of Casper, Wyoming. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters at Casper College, to a second-year student in any area of study from Natrona or Laramie county. The recipient must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
CC Veterans Club honors Gold Star Families at Thanksgiving Classic

All Gold Star Families, veterans, active soldiers, and their children will be admitted for free to the Vista Auto Thanksgiving Classic 7 p.m. game on Friday, Nov. 25. The Thunderbirds (6-2) will take on the Indian Hills Community College Warriors (9-0). “The purpose of this event is to spread awareness...
City Council changes to ‘no’ on Fort Caspar as site for Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council resumed its talk of whether to support the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbines. While the City Council in September indicated in a 7–2 straw poll vote that it was in favor of pursuing space on Fort Caspar grounds for construction of the sculpture designed by artist Chris Navarro, opposition to moving ahead with that site for the Stonehenge-themed art installation from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission appears to have changed the prevailing opinion of the council.
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old

A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots

CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbine blades, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
‘Light Beyond Shadow’ theme of annual Christmas concert

“Light Beyond Shadow” is the theme for the eighth Annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry concert. The concert will be performed Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall. This year’s concert will feature the Casper College Chamber Singers,...
