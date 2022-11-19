Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
caspercollege.edu
Oscar and Ruth Boyles remembered with a scholarship in their honor
A scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles of Casper, Wyoming. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters at Casper College, to a second-year student in any area of study from Natrona or Laramie county. The recipient must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
oilcity.news
Anonymous Casper couple donates a thousand servings of Thanksgiving dinner from Eggington’s
CASPER, Wyo. — The 220 Thanksgiving meals from Eggington’s available at the Boys and Girls Club this Wednesday are being provided by an anonymous married couple in Casper, according to a release from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. The meals consist of all the Thanksgiving...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
Historic Photo Found: Bob Hope In Casper In1942
So Bob Hope was in the Casper Wyoming area in 1942?. Here is photo & video proof of it. Well, that makes sense. WWII was on and Bob was touring and entertaining the troops. The Army had built an airport to train pilots in everything from fighters to bombers. Even...
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
caspercollege.edu
CC Veterans Club honors Gold Star Families at Thanksgiving Classic
All Gold Star Families, veterans, active soldiers, and their children will be admitted for free to the Vista Auto Thanksgiving Classic 7 p.m. game on Friday, Nov. 25. The Thunderbirds (6-2) will take on the Indian Hills Community College Warriors (9-0). “The purpose of this event is to spread awareness...
Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser
Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles. More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display. The...
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
oilcity.news
City Council changes to ‘no’ on Fort Caspar as site for Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council resumed its talk of whether to support the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbines. While the City Council in September indicated in a 7–2 straw poll vote that it was in favor of pursuing space on Fort Caspar grounds for construction of the sculpture designed by artist Chris Navarro, opposition to moving ahead with that site for the Stonehenge-themed art installation from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission appears to have changed the prevailing opinion of the council.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old
A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
oilcity.news
New visitor restrictions at Banner Wyoming Medical Center due to flu, respiratory virus activity
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Banner Health announced new visitor restrictions for all hospitals it operates, including the Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. The new restrictions are in response to increasing flu and respiratory virus activity, Banner said via its social media. The new restrictions at all Banner hospitals are as follows:
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More
Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?. If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!. The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!
oilcity.news
With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots
CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbine blades, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
caspercollege.edu
‘Light Beyond Shadow’ theme of annual Christmas concert
“Light Beyond Shadow” is the theme for the eighth Annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry concert. The concert will be performed Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall. This year’s concert will feature the Casper College Chamber Singers,...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a “grooming situation” involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
Comments / 0