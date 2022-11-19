A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been identified as the person killed Wednesday morning (Nov. 16, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO