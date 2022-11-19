Read full article on original website
Boy dies in apparent hunting accident in western Wis.
SENECA, Wis. — An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s deer hunt. Authorities say the boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle. WLUK-TV reported the boy died at a hospital. Authorities said he and the man were part of the same hunting party.
Tuesday’s Scores
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family, Ill. 41, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 37. Kenosha Indian Trail 100, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 36. Port Washington 64, Milw. Academy of Excellence 11. Prairie Farm 68, Barron 41. Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25. Prescott 66, Somerset 55. Racine St. Catherine’s...
3rd woman linked to dating app predator dies
A third victim connected to a man accused of drugging women and stealing from them has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told TMJ4 News. Racine police, and other local jurisdictions, are alerting women to beware of Timothy Olson. Dozens of patrons at Scotty’s Historic Bar and Pizza...
New parking pay stations at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport; holiday travel tips
MILWAUKEE – Getting in and out of MKE Airport will be much easier than before. These are the steps to follow if you choose to use this option:. Bring your parking ticket with you. Don’t leave it in the car. You can also take a pic of it with your phone.
WATCH LIVE: City of Waukesha holds one-year remembrance ceremony for parade attack victims
The City of Waukesha is holding a ceremony in Cutler Park honoring the people killed, injured, and impacted last year’s Christmas parade attack. The ceremony is being live-streamed on the City of Waukesha Facebook page and by our news partners at TMJ4 News. Six people were killed and dozens...
No. 20 UCLA beats Marquette for Battle 4 Atlantis title
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Kiki Rice scored 18 points and Gina Conti added 16 to help No. 20 UCLA hold off Marquette 66-58 in overtime to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. Chloe Marotta scored 15 points to lead the Golden Eagles, and Jordan King had just 10 points before fouling out early in overtime. The Bruins and Eagles threw the second-ever Atlantis women’s tournament off its projected course with upsets. Marquette beat then-No. 3 Texas in Saturday’s first round. UCLA beat then-No. 11 Tennessee in Sunday’s semifinals. Senior Charisma Osborne had just nine points after two big tournament games, but she was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
