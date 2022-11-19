Read full article on original website
Son likely in mask for South Korea vs. Uruguay at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min is likely to mask up as South Korea faces Uruguay in their Group H opener at the World Cup in Qatar. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye in a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match.
Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani was flown home Wednesday to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the World Cup win over Argentina. Alshahrani was flown from Doha to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi soccer federation said.
England's Kane trains ahead of World Cup match against U.S.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England captain Harry Kane trained Wednesday and could be recovered from his ankle injury to play against the United States in the World Cup. Kane was injured Monday in England's 6-2 win over Iran.
Morocco holds Modric and Croatia 0-0 at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Another surprisingly strong performance by an Arab country at the World Cup in Qatar stifled the threat of Luka Modric and held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Morocco’s resilient performance Wednesday came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup...
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn't vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an international hunt for the thieves and their loot, consisting of 483 Celtic coins and a lump of unworked gold that were discovered during an archeological dig near the present-day town of Manching in 1999. Guido Limmer, the deputy head of Bavaria’s State Criminal Police Office, described how at 1:17 a.m. (0017 GMT) on Tuesday cables were cut at a telecoms hub about one kilometer (less than a mile) from the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manchning, knocking out communications networks in the region. Security systems at the museum recorded that a door was pried open at 1:26 a.m. and then how the thieves left again at 1:35 a.m., Limmer said. It was in those nine minutes that the culprits must have smashed open a display cabinet and scooped out the treasure.
Big upset puts global spotlight on Saudi Arabia's players
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a squad full of domestic league players and a French coach, Saudi Arabia's shocking upset of Lionel Messi and Argentina suddenly put the team in the international spotlight. A skyscraper in downtown Doha was lit up with the image of Saudi Arabia's flag Tuesday...
Xi Dominates G20 Talks With Biden in Pages of China's Leading Newspaper
The People's Daily depicted China's President Xi Jinping as a sought-after statesman who was finally returning to the world stage.
UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom. Scottish...
