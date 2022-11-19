Read full article on original website
Related
Ditto's Disguises Make it Hard to Catch in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'
Catching them all is part of the allure of every new Pokémon game, but in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokémon are a bit more difficult to capture than others. Ditto has long been a bit tricky to find, and in Pokémon GO, it often disguises itself as other Pokémon, so you won't know its true form until you've captured it. But how do you capture a Ditto in Scarlet and Violet?
Can Petilil Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? They Have a Spotlight Hour in the Game This Week
The Shiny Hunt is always on in just about any Pokémon game. This holds true for mainline titles like the newly-released Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on the Nintendo Switch, but it's also very much active in an ongoing live-services game like Pokémon GO. The popular mobile ARG allows players to use their smartphones to walk around their immediate areas in real time to catch virtual Pokémon in the wild. And by and large, Shiny Pokémon still exist in this game too.
'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Released — Here's How to Play With Friends
Pokémon is all about finding new friends and making stronger bonds with them, whether with Pokémon or other trainers. With the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll be able to share your game world with your friends and go on adventures together for the first time.
'Pokémon' Players Are Returning 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Due to Glitches
Despite the insane hype leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new generation of Pokémon has hit players with a slew of glitches and issues. Many of the leaks leading up to the game's release had some players worried about the title's launch-day performance, and though there was a day-one patch that helped the performance, it's still in poor shape for a AAA game.
Different Food Can Have Different In-Game Effects in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'
You might have noticed a lot of food-related mechanics in games recently. While the concept of using food as in-game items has existed throughout the history of gaming, many newer sequels of time-honored franchises have been using them in their latest installments. Kingdom Hearts III had a confounding cooking minigame where you could create special items with Remy from Ratatouille. Even Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features food-related buffs. Then there's Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
Sorry, You Can't Get the Shiny Legendaries in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Anyone who has already started their journey in the Paldea region knows that Shiny Hunting looks much different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than it has in previous generations. While there are plenty of ways to increase your chances at finding a Shiny Pokémon, there's no sound or animation to help you spot them in the wild, meaning you'll have to pay close attention to your surroundings if you want to have a successful hunt.
Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' With TMs
Technical Machines, or TMs, have long been one of the most useful resources in any Pokémon game. These items will teach your Pokémon particularly powerful moves, allowing them to learn moves that they traditionally may not have been able to. Historically, certain ones are harder to obtain than others, and you'll often have to defeat gym leaders or make significant progress in the game to get useful TMs.
Leftovers Are Great for Competitive Battles in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's Where to Find Them
Any Pokémon trainer worth their mettle has probably already dived right into their next adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The brand new mainline Pokémon games take players to the all-new area of the Paldea Region, where they can catch, train, and battle the latest generation of new Pokémon. Whether you're looking to catch 'em all like our favorite anime protagonist or looking to become the best in competitive matches, your Pokémon adventure can take you anywhere.
Make Your Pokémon Squeaky Clean (and Friendlier) by Bathing Them in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Though the newest generation of Pokémon has been riddled with glitches, players are still finding plenty to enjoy in the new game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is truly a unique Pokémon game — including the new ability to give your Pokémon a bath. But what does washing your Pokémon actually do?
Before becoming a Call of Duty sequel factory, Treyarch made experimental 1998 action game Die By the Sword
We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
Will the Nintendo Swtich Go on Sale? What to Know About Nintendo's Black Friday Deals
With the arrival of the holidays comes a whole bunch of shopping deals. That's great news for gamers who can expect discounts on some of the hottest and most popular games on current consoles and hardware. Whether you're shopping for your loved ones or looking to treat yourself for the holidays, there's nothing quite like a new game or a new piece of tech to help you expand your library. Of course, the most recent generation of consoles has been remarkably elusive.
Reported Overwatch 2 players will have their voice chat recorded
Your team chat will be record and transcribed to check for toxic behavior in a new Overwatch 2 update
TikToker Learns the Hard Way Why You Should Never Burn a Candle Near the TV
There are a lot of little "rules" people should follow when it comes to their TV sets. For instance: did you know that for the best viewing experience, you should place your set at eye level of wherever you're sitting? Putting your unit high up on the wall isn't good for your neck and the angle isn't ideal for viewing.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0