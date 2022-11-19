ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

brproud.com

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a Denham Springs home at around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. “Upon arrival, the pair was found unresponsive,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Our investigation revealed the female suffered a...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Grand jury agrees to indict Plaquemine Police Chief

Neighbors say 5 people lived in home lost in house fire on Brady Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to confirm the total number of residents living in the home. Fire crews respond to house fire on Brady Street. Updated: 1 hour ago. The home is considered a...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials address investigation into ‘suspicious’ flyers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A health scare on Coursey Boulevard led to six businesses being evacuated and three Investar Bank employees being treated for an illness. Tests done by hazmat crews from Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff, State Police, and FBI all came back negative for threats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

