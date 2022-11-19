Is It Pure Coincidence That The Opposing Teams “Rest” Their Starters vs. The Wizards?

The NBA was once considered a job that everyone wanted perfect attendance in. Once upon a time, a lot of players aimed to play all 82 games of the regular season. In fact, it was normal for that to happen. Nowadays, players usually schedule days to take off and games to miss even before the season starts. With guys like Embiid and Kawhi, perhaps they arrange beforehand not to play back to back games. Veterans like Lebron on the otherhand may arrange to miss games vs. teams that are rebuilding like the Pistons.

When playing against the Wizards , there has been a number of teams that suddenly have “ injuries ” to star players and those players end up not playing in their matchups.

We just saw it last night. The Wizards squeezed by as the Heat were without Herro, Butler, and Bam. Clearly, they are the Heat’s best players. In another game this season, the Memphis Grizzlies decided not to play Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, which makes up an All Star quality backcourt this season as they both are averaging over 20 PPG.

Is this a coincidence, or are these guys really “hurt” when they have the Wizards on their schedules? The Wizards have had a ton of trap games where they’re playing the backups. Generally, one would think this should be an easy win. However, it is the complete opposite. When starters are playing against backups, it puts pressure on them. The mindset is that the starters should easily run away with it. The backups often times are playing twice as hard trying to prove to the world why they should be starters or at least averaging more minutes per game.

This is the honest truth: Teams aren’t taking the Washington Wizards serious this season. It’s almost like they’re not respecting them. The Wizards ought to take advantage of this but some things are easier said then done. In the meantime, the Wizards will rise on the Eastern Conference Standings. However, once the playoffs start, it will be another mental hurdle as they were able to have their way against the backups and now they will be playing the starters. Coaching matters in the NBA, and some of these teams are trying to play chess while others are playing checkers.