Chapel Hill, NC

Michigan State commit to officially visit North Carolina

By Bryant Baucom
 3 days ago
According to Inside Carolina, 2023 cornerback Colton Hood will officially visit Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels' game against Georgia Tech.

Hood, a three-star recruit out of McDonough, Georgia, has been committed to Michigan State since Sept. 5. The nation's No. 73 ranked cornerback has also officially visited Auburn since committing to the Spartans.

In 11 games, Hood record 33 total tackles and three interceptions for Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

Prior to his commitment, Hood held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, and Penn State.

As Hood reconsiders and partially reopens his recruitment, North Carolina is pushing hard to acquire his services and add to their secondary.

With Gooden's uncle, Roderick, having spent eight seasons in the NFL and attended Auburn, it appears the Tigers could have an inside track should Hood decide to go elsewhere.

The UNC football staff originally offered Hood in March and with the decommitment of Rico Walker in recent weeks, have space to improve during the recruiting cycle.

If the Tar Heels were able to add Hood along with Dylan Gooden, who is also visiting Chapel Hill this weekend, they would move up to the No. 19 ranked recruiting class for 2023.

Can Mack Brown and company impress the three-star recruit and add to their already solid incoming recruiting class?

Raleigh, NC
