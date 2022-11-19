Tyrese Maxey won't play on Saturday due to foot injury

Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey (left foot pain) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) has been upgraded to questionable.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

As we wait for the results of his MRI, Tyrese Maxey is out for tonight’s game against Minnesota with left foot pain. No surprise there.

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tyrese Maxey (left foot) is out following last night’s injury, and James Harden (tendon strain in his right foot) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee) remain out. Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) has been upgraded to questionable. – 1:42 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Eventful night in South Philly.

On the uncertainty of Tyrese Maxey’s injury, how the Sixers will to try to adjust in the meantime (hint: even more Embiid) and the two players who will be thrust into the lead ball-handling roles: theathletic.com/3912517/2022/1… – 9:20 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and others gave their reaction to losing Tyrese Maxey tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 12:11 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers said he spoke to Tyrese Maxey at halftime: “He says what he always says, ‘Coach, I’m good.’ But I don’t know if he’ll be good right away, would be my guess.” Doc reiterated that Maxey will get an MRI on Saturday. – 11:14 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Tyrese Maxey leaves game with left foot injury, MRI on Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/18/tyr… – 10:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tyrese Maxey is leaving the locker room in a boot. – 10:29 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Doc Rivers says that Tyrese Maxey is currently in a boot and waiting on an MRI tomorrow on his left foot. Rivers says that Maxey says “he’s fine”, but Rivers cautions that he’s not sure he’ll be fine right away. – 10:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Finding a way to win that one after losing Maxey at halftime is pretty impressive. Awesome Embiid late, small contributions from a bunch of guys to get them to that point: phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:16 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers win 110-102, despite not having Harden (full game) or Maxey (2nd half). Sixers have now won 4 straight at home, including wins over the Suns (9-5), Hawks (9-6), Jazz (10-6) and Bucks (11-4).

The win takes the Sixers (8-7) above .500 for the first time this season. – 10:11 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Two straight buckets by Joel Embiid, followed by a slick pass to Shake Milton, have the Sixers up nine with 1:47 to go and Embiid cupping his hands to his ears to soak in the cheers from the crowd.

Philly is on its way to a win – and a long wait for Tyrese Maxey’s MRI tomorrow. – 10:07 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Tyrese Maxey’s looming left foot MRI on Saturday: es.pn/3tK13bO – 9:49 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The Sixers are, somewhat improbably, up 89-84 at the end of three, outscoring Milwaukee 34-22 in the third despite not having Maxey or Harden to run the point. Georges Niang with a big quarter, and he’s now up to 14 points on 5-9 shooting. Milton with 9/5 running the point. – 9:37 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

After trailing by 7 at halftime, an impressive full-team effort from the @Philadelphia 76ers. They lead, 89-84, after Q3.

Embiid and Maxey* (*will not return) have 24 apiece.

Niang: 14 PTS

Milton: 9 PTS / 5 AST

House: 9 PTS 2 REB

Melton: 7 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST – 9:37 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Was the instant rule out of Tyrese Maxey a response to allowing James Harden to log 30+ minutes on his severely sprained foot? Or genuine concern on the part of the org. ? Or both? – 9:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers called the Sixers’ guard play “limited” BEFORE the Maxey injury. Now it’s…yeesh. – 9:05 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Maxey will get an MRI on Saturday. – 9:03 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Shake Milton is out there to start the 2nd half in place of Tyrese Maxey who will miss the rest of the game #Sixers – 9:00 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Bucks up 62-55 at the half. Maxey has 24 points and a (looked like) sprained ankle, the latter of which is far more important. No word yet on his status for the rest of the game. Embiid has 13 on 5-12 shooting. Bucks still shooting over 50% (52.1%) from the field and 8-17 from 3. – 8:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Korkmaz, Harden, Harris out, Maxey, rolled an ankle. Sixers need 2 weeks off. – 8:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyrese Maxey at half:

24 PTS

4 REB

5 AST

Already his second 20-point half this season pic.twitter.com/MaHd05rY5f – 8:43 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

That’s the last thing the Sixers need: Tyrese Maxey turned his left ankle pretty bad on that drive to the hoop and then headed back to the locker room.

Spectacular half from him: 24 points on 9-12 shooting and 5 assists. Kept the Sixers within striking distance all half. – 8:42 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey putting together another unreal first half:

18 PTS / 7-10 fg / 2-3 3fg / 5 AST

(with 5 mins til halftime) – 8:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Maxey is single-handedly keeping the Sixers in striking distance. He’s up to 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including a couple nice makes off the bounce. – 8:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Emerging Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey suffered a left foot injury and sat out the second half of Friday night’s 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center. X-rays on Maxey’s foot were negative, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team said an MRI has been set for Saturday. Head coach Doc Rivers added that Maxey was already wearing a walking boot after the game. -via ESPN / November 19, 2022

“[Maxey] said what he always says: ‘Coach, I’m good,'” Rivers said. “But, you know, I don’t know if he’ll be good right away, would be my guess.” Maxey suffered the injury with 1 minute, 36 seconds to go in the first half, when he landed awkwardly on the foot while being fouled in transition. He grimaced and let out a yell as he hopped up the ramp behind the basket, then limped back to the foul line and split a pair of free throws. -via ESPN / November 19, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Tyrese Maxey is out for the rest of the Sixers-Bucks game, per @CassidyHubbarth. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 18, 2022