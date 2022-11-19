Read full article on original website
Houston's gross weather streak continues into Thanksgiving week, with relief on horizon
Expert projections estimate the lousy weather pattern will break sometime around or after Thanksgiving.
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
fox26houston.com
Customers line up overnight outside Flying Saucer Pie Co.
Customers got in line Tuesday evening to buy a pie at Flying Saucer Pie Co the day before Thanksgiving. It has become a tradition in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Busy holiday travel season in Houston
Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
fox26houston.com
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
South Buffalo blasted by lake effect
South Buffalo is getting pounded by heavy lake effect snows. Streets are impacted with many impassable, but work is underway to try and dig out.
Buffalo snowstorm: See social media’s craziest, funniest videos with 5 feet of snow
Buffalo, N.Y. -- Residents of Western New York have taken to social media to document the onslaught of lake effect snow burying the region. From the Buffalo Bills stadium to backyards, social media is flooded with views of the relentless snowfall in the Buffalo area. Some shared videos of stranded...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
spacecityweather.com
Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston
Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
All of Buffalo now under driving ban
The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
houstononthecheap.com
Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!
Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
‘Our plows are getting stuck’: Areas of Buffalo get over 4 feet of snow in deadly storm
Two men died due to cardiac events connected to snow shoveling and snow blowing, officials said
QSR magazine
Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru. The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated...
cw39.com
Soggy, cold Monday, plus Thanksgiving Day forecast
HOUSTON (CW39) – Highs hang in the 40s for us today as cloud cover remains stubborn. Expect soggy conditions for the morning drive. This will only be LIGHT rainfall, pesky enough to keep the umbrella handy, just heavy enough to form puddles. By lunch we still should see some...
cw39.com
Small heading from Cleveland to Cypress when something went wrong
HOUSTON (KIAH) It was suppose to be a quick, and uneventful plane ride, with a distance of only 54 miles to cover. And for a small Cessna aircraft, it should have been a breeze. But, 2 people are lucky to be alive, after the plane ends up crashing. It happened...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
fox26houston.com
Delano Burkes still missing, Congresswoman, local Houston leaders ask public for help
HOUSTON - Houston political and local leaders are now joining the calls for answers to the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes. "We want to find Mr. Burkes," said U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "We need everyone from the clubs, to neighbors, to look at your RING video or any kind of video that you have."
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
