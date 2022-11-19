Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America
Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
power98fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
WBTV
Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
country1037fm.com
Thanksgiving Parade On Wednesday This Year In Charlotte
I remember many a very cold Thanksgiving Day morning when Catherine, Tanner and I would bundle up and be a part of Charlotte’s annual Thanksgiving parade. This year the Thanksgiving parade will once again be held on Wednesday in Charlotte. Honestly, this is a much better idea. It is...
country1037fm.com
Sycamore Brewing Christmas Ale Cans Make The Naughty List
Sycamore Brewing Christmas Ale cans stir up controversy every year. Although we visit the brewery from time to time, I was unaware of the risque tradition. According to The Rock Hill Herald, Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte started issuing the seasonal ales with eyebrow-raising labels several years ago. The controversy kicked off in 2019 with a naughty reindeer design pulled due to lack of approval from the liquor board. Past designs included controversial snowflake and gingerbread men designs. We won’t go into detail, but you can imagine. I must admit, the idea never would have occurred to me. But, I’m more of a hot cocoa person. LOL.
Open air market returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After almost an entire year with nowhere to go, and no consistent way of doing business, the open air market vendors finally have a place to set up shop. Ivan Sotelo is glad to be back in business, with a consistent place to sell his products. “It’s, you know, […]
WITN
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
Transgender advocates hold 'Day of Remembrance' in Charlotte
Transgender residents and their allies gathered in Charlotte on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event at the Carolinas CARE Partnership offices in east Charlotte coincided with ceremonies taking place in other communities around the world as part of the "Transgender Day of Remembrance."
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
5-year-old missing girl located in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Crews located a missing five-year-old girl and is safe, the Charlotte Fire Department told Channel 9 Monday. Stephanie Resendiz was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive off Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte. She wandered about one-tenth of a mile away to a spot along Briar Hill Drive.
thecharlottepost.com
Fibroids awareness, treatment focus of Charlotte forum
Fibroids awareness, treatment focus of Charlotte forum. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. The White Dress Projected brought the EmPOWERed Patient Tour to Charlotte to raise uterine fibroids awareness and treatment options. A non-profit organization recently hosted an awareness event in Charlotte to educate women about fibroids...
WBTV
Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
Longtime midtown restaurant Mama Ricotta’s reopens after $1M renovation, expansion
CHARLOTTE — Mama Ricotta’s is back in business after a $1 million renovation and expansion. The midtown restaurant on South Kings Drive welcomed its first diners back for dinner service on Monday, after being shuttered for three weeks. “I think people are going to really like the look,...
iredellfreenews.com
Josh’s Farmer’s Market finds temporary location to finish out holiday season
Josh’s Farmer’s Market, which was left in limbo after after the Town of Mooresville forced owner Josh Graham to close his operation at the Lowe’s YMCA on October 31, has found a temporary home at 140 Raceway Drive, just off Williamson Road at the former Red’s Gym facility.
WBTV
Warming trend will make for a rainy holiday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will gradually warm up this week along with increased rain chances by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday. First Alert Weather Days Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Periods of rain. A cool afternoon is on the way with lots of sun and high temperatures near 55 degrees....
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on the […]
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
